WHITE HAVEN — Meet and greet a talented author with strong local ties on February 11 at the White Haven Library.

Former White Haven resident, Christopher Vernon, makes his hometown return on Saturday, Feb 11 with a book signing of his inspired two books! Vernon is the author of “Dancing in a Hurricane” and “Love Letters to My Younger Self.”

Both books are masterpieces of non-fiction. “Dancing in a Hurricane” is a memoir/novella that Vernon released in 2019. It was a favorite among the people of NEPA who really resonated with the personal experiences.

His latest release, “Love Letters to My Younger Self” is an inspirational collection of Vernon’s private journals and thoughts which he wrote during the pandemic. From his new life perspective, Vernon creates a dialogue with his younger self that we can all take a piece of. Maybe we should all be writing cathartic love letters to our past selves.

The captivating writer is a 4-time winning Best Author recipient and also a columnist for the Times Leader. Vernon writes movie reviews for The Movie Meow (which you can read every Friday on The Weekender, like his latest one here on “Living”) and is now a frequent television personality.

Come meet this accomplished young author and pick-up one of his books at the White Haven Area Community Library Book Signing on Saturday, Feb 11 from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.