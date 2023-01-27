Get to know Scranton-based rock n’ roll band, War Ballad, before you hear them Sunday on 97.9’s LOCALS ONLY show.

They may play rock n’ roll, but this is no cover band. War Ballad writes and performs original songs for audiences all throughout our area and beyond.

They promise music that is loud, fun, and will get you moving so be sure to catch them live for the full War Ballad experience. The band members seamlessly intertwine their individual musical influences, which allows them to create a craveable, unique, yet familiar rock n’ roll sound.

War Ballad plays the live music that they themselves would go to see.

“I think because of our backgrounds, we bring many influences and styles to the table, which means we are all willing to adapt to any idea one might have, regardless of genres or styles,” the band said in an email

When the world shut down, War Ballad was born. During the 2020 lockdown, Jason Noble and Greg Herbster began collaborating on writing new songs and rehashing old original music. With Herbster on bass, Noble on guitar, and both of them on vocals, they then brought in Greg Travis to join them on drums. As the three started recording, they quickly realized they needed a second guitar, and so Herbster brought another old friend, Bill O’ Connor to form the War Ballad we know today.

As for their songs, the members said most of the music just happens organically. “Sometimes someone might just start a riff or a beat, and it can develop into a song. On the other hand, someone might have a pretty put together idea and we’ll all work towards shaping it into something,” the band said.

Upcoming single release, “Get On,” is one of the first songs they all wrote together so it’s extra close to their hearts. The single will drop on digital listening platforms on Feb. 7, which begins a series of single releases every two weeks for the band. War Ballad’s next single, “Stay Complete,” will be released next on Feb. 21 with more original material to follow. So, stay tuned.

I asked War Ballad what inspires them to get on stage and perform for their fans and they said it’s all about the people. “It’s got to be the feeling and connection that you make with an audience. The thrill and emotion involved is incomparable,” the band said.

For those that haven’t listened to War Ballad just yet, here are some fun facts about the band and its members to get you further acquainted:

The band is named after a racehorse named “War Ballad” that Jason Noble saw at a track. Noble loved the name and brought it back to the rest of the band … and they loved it.

War Ballad’s favorite show they’ve played so far was at Finnegan’s IRC in Scranton. The stage was perfect, the energy of the crowd was excellent; the stars just aligned that night.

Something you might not know about them? Hard to believe that they are a rock band but that none of them have a tattoo!

Their newest jam “Get On” is coincidentally already their favorite song to perform live, so you’ll have to come out and see them when it drops in February.

War Ballad looking forward to staying busy all year long with lots of new, original jams to debut and more to come. They are currently booking for the spring and summer of 2023.

Catch War Ballad’s single “The Queen” Sunday, Jan 29, on 97.9 X’s “Locals Only” Show with Lazy E at 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.