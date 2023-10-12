This #OnTheStacks episode, Bill Corcoran is joined in the blu door studio by Viral TikToker and Nail Tech, @handittoheather. This is her second appearance on the show!

Heather will leave you in stitches with her hilarious client stories, including the infamous Jailhouse Jen, and the unexpected gifts she often receives from her clients. This episode is filled with laughter, intriguing business ideas, and a unique perspective on the world of content creation. They also ponder on the power of connecting with like-minded people, as they reflect on our growth and the profound effect it has on life and career.

Confessions of a Viral Nail Tech: Jailhouse Jen, Yelawolf, & Client Goals | Ep.177 @handittoheather

