Camp Punksylvania just announced the up-and-coming punk rock band playing their Sampler Stage this September.

SCRANTON — Camp Punksylvania highlights regional artists and notable talents in the punk rock scene. The three-day music and camping festival takes place at the Circle Drive-In from September 1 to September 3.

The punk rock lineup includes The Suicide Machines, A Wilhelm Scream, Tsunami Bomb, Bad Cop Bad Cop, War On Women, The Dollyrots, The Bar Stool Preachers, Belvedere, and Mikey Erg, among many others!

Camp Punksylvania Music & Camping Festival announced another round of bands set to perform at the highly anticipated 3rd annual event, this time on their brand new Sampler Stage. Located in the heart of Misfits Market, the Sampler Stage puts an intimate focus on the up-and-coming bands in the scene. With no barricade and 10-minute sets, the Sampler Stage is meant to pay homage to the festival’s DIY roots.

Pennsylvania’s first DIY music & camping festival, Camp Punksylvania takes place September 1-3 at the legendary Circle Drive-In Theater in the Dickson City area. The festival features three stages and one-of-a-kind events that showcase and uplift the voices and talents of those in marginalized communities, as well as spotlighting notable artists for the fans. Focusing largely on an eclectic & inclusive selection, talents are curated by Riot Squad Media’s all female executive team in collaboration with booking agencies, management and PR firms, record labels, media outlets & lifestyle brands.

The confirmed artists to appear at Camp Punksylvania so far include the following:

Riot Squad Main Stage:

The Suicide Machines (Michigan)

A Wilhelm Scream (Massachusetts)

Tsunami Bomb (California)

Bad Cop Bad Cop (California)

War On Women (Maryland)

The Dollyrots (California)

The Bar Stool Preachers (England)

The Potato Pirates (Colorado)

Belvedere (Canada)

The Homeless Gospel Choir (Pennsylvania)

River City Rebels (Vermont)

Dissidente (Pennsylvania)

Fat Chance (New Jersey)

Pity Party (Colorado)

Working Class Stiffs (New York)

The What Nows?! (Pennsylvania)

Stop The Presses (New York)

Froggy (Pennsylvania)

Fat Heaven (New York)

The Jasons (Pennsylvania)

Dead 77 (California)

The Squalors (Pennsylvania)

Teen Mortgage (Maryland)

Doc Rotten (New Jersey)

The Car Bomb Parade (New York)

Avenues (Illinois)

Dead Rest (Illinois)

Freeze MF (Pennsylvania)

Oh, The Humanity! (Massachusetts)

The Mostly Dead (Maryland)

Coffee With Lions (Pennsylvania)

ÅSMR (Ohio)

Suburban Downgrade (Pennsylvania)

Skid Row Garage Fire Stage

Escape From The Zoo (Texas)

The Bar Stool Preachers (England)

Mikey Erg (New Jersey)

Lenny Lashley’s Gang of One (Massachusetts)

Jon Snodgrass (Colorado)

Scott Reynolds (New York)

Tail Light Rebellion (Wisconsin)

Cardboard Homestead (New York)

Condition Oakland (Pennsylvania)

Black Guy Fawkes & the Co-Conspirators (Maryland)

Sweet Anne Marie (Pennsylvania)

The Sampler Stage (Just released!)

Bar Stool Preachers (England)

Lenny Lashley’s Gang of One (Massachusetts)

Scott Reynolds (New York)

Vulture Raid (Pennsylvania)

Working Class Stiffs (New York)

The What Nows?! (Pennsylvania)

Amy Gabba (Canada)

The Karens (Pennsylvania)

Brandon Richie Band (Pennsylvania)

Sweet Anne Marie (Pennsylvania)

Condition Oakland (Pennsylvania)

Black Guy Fawkes & the Co-Conspirators (Maryland)

The Chemical Imbalance (New Jersey)

No Complyance (New York)

ÅSMR (Ohio)

The Wasted (Pennsylvania)

Camp Punksylvania is organized & operated by Riot Squad Media. Founded in 2019, Riot Squad Media is a female owned and operated DIY media agency specializing in event booking, operations and talent management.

Camp Punksylvania features live music, market shopping, interactive activities, camping & more. Listen to the artists performing at the festival on Spotify. For more information, please visit camppunksylvania.com.

Camp Punksylvania 2023 is sponsored by Punk Rock Saves Lives, Stupid Rad Merch Co, Kester Productions, Skid Row Garage, Reverend Guitars, Women of the Pit, DCxPC Live, Whiptail Coffee & Tattoo Punks.