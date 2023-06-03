Lunch Trucks’ debut full-length album “Chop “Chop” is scheduled for release on June 30 with a party at Bethlehem’s The Funhouse to go along with it.

The first official album from Lunch Trucks, entitled “Chop Chop,” arrives on streaming platforms on June 30. This funky, punky ska band from the Lehigh Valley brings fun and flair to every track and stage.

Lunch Trucks intends to bring more of that fun and flair with their upcoming release. “Chop Chop” is scheduled for a June 30 debut and Lunch Trucks holds a record release party that same night at The Funhouse in Bethlehem with another band they’ve been friendly with since their beginning, Brother JT. While you’re waiting, catch their own personal brand of reggae rock music on 979X’s Locals Only on Sundays from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m.

The five-piece reggae rock band was founded in 2017 right in NEPA. Lunch Trucks released their “Fire in the Cellar” demo on Bandcamp in 2019 sadly following the death of their original bassist, Ron Kuhn. After taking some time off, David Griffith joined the band later in 2019 but when COVID hit, they had to take some time off again.

But here in 2023, they’re back in full force and dropping a whole full-length album! The band began working on “Chop Chop” in 2022 and recorded the songs at Shards Recording Studio in Bethlehem with the help of Matt Molchany. Current band members are Noah Marsters on guitar and vocals, David Griffith on bass, Johnny 2-Tone on drums, Andrew Fritch on alto sax and keyboard, and Jamie Haraschak on baritone sax, tenor sax, and melodica.

Lunch Trucks’ catchy sound delivers a punk-rock version of ska with influences in dub, reggae, and whatever grooves right for the song. Lunch Trucks incorporates 50s style guitar chops, tasty saxophone licks, catchy keyboard harmonies, and a toe-tapping rhythm that just won’t quit. Each song on the upcoming release stands alone, enacting delightful surprises with all sorts of funky sounds from this band of masterful musicians.

On Sunday, June 4, 979X’s Locals Only show listeners can catch Lunch Truck’s single, “Shameless Generation,” for a preview on what they can expect on the upcoming “Chop Chop” album. This perfect backyard summer jam will be slotted in their hour of original music from local bands from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

“This album, we’ve wanted to put something out for a while, and it’s time,” said Griffith. “We went into the studio and hoped to record a few songs — then ended up with eight full tracks.”

Griffith says this one leans more to their punk side. He says his favorite to play live off the upcoming album is “Writing on the Wall.” This track is energetic with peaks, waves, and drops dotted throughout the song to give it a bluesy-ska rhythm that’s all their own.

“We’d say we take influence from bands like The Clash, The Specials and The Slackers. Our sound resonates well with fans of those bands and those are the styles we try to incorporate most into our sound,” said Griffith.

Hot off Pine Ridge Fest Memorial Day Jam in Albrightsville, Lunch Trucks has quite the lineup for the remainder of summer 2023 across the Lehigh Valley. Lunch Trucks hits Uncle John’s BBQ Stand June 16 in Delaware, The Flying V Poutinerie in Bethlehem June 17 and then the big album release show June 30 at 10:00 p.m.

Immediately following the launch party, they perform at the all-day free festival, One Earth Reggae Festival at SteelStacks in Bethlehem. Lunch Trucks is really looking forward to being a part of this local music festival. Last year they attended as guests and loved getting to see all the reggae-influenced artists coming together. This year on July 1 — they take the stage.

“There’s not a lot of big reggae shows in our area, so it’s nice to see a whole day dedicated to it,” said bassist David Griffith.

Later in July on the 14th, Lunch Trucks return to The Funhouse with Trouble City All Stars.

The venue for their album release party, The Funhouse, is a stage Lunch Trucks frequented most throughout their music career. Before the pandemic, they played there at least once a year but June 30 with indie rock band Brother JT will be their first time back since…so this is bound to be a big one!

“Lunch Trucks has a growing menu that will have you coming back for seconds,” the band states on their website. They’ve opened for artists across the ska and reggae genre such as Bumpin’ Uglies, Yellowman, The Pietasters, The Slackers, The Toasters, and many more to come.

“Chop Chop” from Lunch Trucks will be made available across listening platforms on June 30. Catch all the updates from this Lehigh Valley punk reggae band on Facebook, then catch their music on 979X’s Locals Only show with Lazy E on Sundays starting at 7:00 p.m.