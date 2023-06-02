I just want to preface this week’s article by noting this is my anniversary week writing for the Times Leader. One year under my belt, the honor has been all mine! Now onto more important things. Us writers don’t usually like to talk about ourselves, wink.

“You Hurt My Feelings,” starring comedic icon Julia Louis Dreyfus (Downhill, Enough Said) plays “Beth,” a relatively established author still reaching to achieve the next level of her career. Beth seems to have hit a creative roadblock after she overhears a secret conversation by her husband spilling his true feelings about her latest book, yet to be published. Tobias Menzies (The Crown) plays “Don,” Julia’s onscreen therapist husband who has also snagged a sleepy stage of his once thriving practice.

“You Hurt My Feelings” really opens up a can of worms in terms of a rich dialogue among adults. This film deals with man’s ego, relationship expectations, and how sad it appears when we look at ourselves under a microscope. In the big scheme of things everything is so small. Yet we the people make it so big, and why I ask?

This dramedy also centers heavily on the major topic of white lies. We all tell them, admit it. We say them every single day, and all day long. Whether you realize it or not. We say them to coworkers, our spouses, and even our friends. When a friend asked me recently if her arms looked flabby in her sundress, I of course answered no. I don’t want to hurt anyone’s feelings. Just like when I asked my sister if my new haircut makes my nose look big, I fully expected her to lie to me and say it doesn’t.

“You Hurt My Feelings” ended up being more drama than comedy as it was billed, but I have to tell you the humorous scenes were on point and were honestly really funny. This fresh film was honest, warm, and thought-provoking. Aging is not for the weak-minded after all; getting older takes a lot of courage, and extra dozes of humility don’t hurt any. Tobias Menzies’ “Don” looks in the mirror and sees a mid-fifty-something, tired man staring back in reflection. His character contemplates getting the bags under his eyes snipped. At first, his wife doesn’t want him to alter his face, but then she realizes if that is what it takes to make him feel better about himself, then all the more power to him.

Filmed in the heart of New York City, do yourself a favor and don’t wait another New York minute to check this one out. You’ll be thanking me later. You’re Welcome.

“You Hurt My Feelings,” starring: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Tobias Menzies

Christopher’s “Meow” Score: “8 1/2” paws out of 10