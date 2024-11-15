Question everything is the motto of the new A24 psychological thriller Heretic. Oh please believe me, I am questioning everything and not because of this movie, it’s after last week’s election!

This long-awaited horror wanna-be film stars the long standing, once disgraced superstar Hugh Grant (Notting Hill), now enjoying a resurgence. Next up he will be seen in a few weeks in the brand-new Bridget Jones Diary sequel opposite Renee Zellweger.

The whole premise of this cat and mouse chiller is two young girls going door to door. Sister Barnes and Sister Paxton knock on the front door of a much older loner named Mr. Reed. Looking a bit like a doppelgänger for Mr. Rogers, the well-spoken gentleman seems innocent enough. Don’t they usually though upon first meeting? Then comes the divorce and restraining orders, ha-ha.

So, what is the lesson to be learned here after watching this new eye-opener on the big screen, I ask the viewer? Well number one, I don’t think it is at all safe to be banging on strangers’ doors in the world and climate that we currently live in. I for one never under any circumstance open my door if I am not expecting company. I won’t even answer my phone from an unknown number, it’s usually just fraudulent bill collectors.

I found Hugh Grant, although acted well, isn’t the type of dude I really find to be necessarily afraid of. He’s usually too gentle. Topher Grace (In Good Company) even popped up in two or three scenes playing a nothing role as the “Elder” searching for the whereabouts of his lost girls.

Heretic opened up to moderate numbers box office wise and that’s rather fitting for a film I only “moderately” enjoyed sitting through. As the cool kids say “meh,” one and done for me!

“Heretic,” starring: Hugh Grant

Christopher’s “Meow” Score: “5” paws out of 10.