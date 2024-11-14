The musical version of the beloved “Mean Girls” story arrives with Broadway in Scranton in May 2025.

SCRANTON – Broadway in Scranton is proud to announce their 2024-2025 show season at the Scranton Cultural Center at the Masonic Temple, featuring three new hit musicals making their Scranton debut.

The season begins Friday, November 15, with the electrifying, Tony-winning, smash-hit Broadway musical, “Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations” and concludes with Tina Fey’s hilarious hit musical “Mean Girls” in May 2025. Also on the lineup will be “The Addams Family” and “Dear Evan Hansen” for a well-rounded musical schedule!

“This new season is truly a season for everyone. We are extremely excited about these new shows that have not previously been seen in NEPA. Tony Award winning shows featuring legendary music, timely and contemporary stories, remarkable choreography and a family musical provide for an exciting season that is sure to create great times and memories for Broadway fans,” said Thomas Combs of NAC Entertainment. NAC, led by multiple Tony Award producer Albert Nocciolino, is the company responsible for producing Broadway in Scranton at the Scranton Cultural Center at the Masonic Temple.

Tickets can be purchased online at BroadwayInScranton.com, in person at the Broadway Theatre League (BTL) office (345 North Washington Ave in Scranton,) or by calling the BTL office.

AIN’T TOO PROUD – THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS – NOVEMBER 15 – 17, 2024

“Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations” is the electrifying smash-hit Broadway musical that follows The Temptations’ extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Nominated for 12 Tony® Awards and the winner of the 2019 Tony Award for Best Choreography, it’s a thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal during a decade of civil unrest in America. Set to the beat of the group’s treasured hits, including “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination,” “Get Ready,” and “Papa Was a Rolling Stone,” this show tells the unforgettable story of the legendary quintet that Billboard Magazine named the greatest R&B group of all time.

THE ADDAMS FAMILY – MARCH 7 – 9, 2025

A comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family, “The Addams Family” is the magnificently macabre hit musical featuring everyone’s favorite creepy, kooky characters.

Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family. A man her parents have never met. And if that weren’t upsetting enough, she confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother.

Now, Gomez Addams must do something he’s never done before — keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s “normal” boyfriend and his parents.

DEAR EVAN HANSEN – APRIL 4 – 6, 2025

Declared “one of the most remarkable shows in musical theater history” by the Washington Post, “Dear Evan Hansen” is the first musical to take a groundbreaking look — from the point of view of both the parents and young people — at our complex, interconnected, and social media-filled lives.

Evan Hansen is a high school student who always feels like he’s on the outside looking in. Evan finally gets what so many of us are searching for—the chance to finally fit in. What follows is a poignant, funny, and powerful musical about how even though it can be hard, we can find each other—and ourselves—along the way.

Including some of the most iconic musical theatre songs from the last decade, including “You Will Be Found,” “Waving Through A Window,” and “For Forever,” “Dear Evan Hansen” features an uplifting score by the Tony ®, Grammy®, and Oscar® winning team behind The Greatest Showman and La La Land, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, and a book by Tony Award-winner Steven Levenson.

MEAN GIRLS – MAY 16 – 18, 2025

Direct from Broadway, ‘Mean Girls” is the hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team, including book writer Tina Fey (“30 Rock”), composer Jeff Richmond (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde) and original director and choreographer Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. Soon, this naïve newbie falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina’s reign, she learns the hard way that you can’t cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.