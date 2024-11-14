This week in the Sweat Tent studio, Bill Corcoran Jr. is joined by Bobby Hughes, Executive Director for the Eastern Pennsylvania Coalition for Abandoned Mine Reclamation‪ @epcamr8526‬ (EPCAMR).

In this episode, uncover the rich history and legacy of coal mining in the Wyoming Valley while focusing on the environmental impacts, challenges, and disasters that have shaped the region. They explore how the extensive underground mine pools, containing more than 400 billion gallons of water, impact local watersheds and lead to significant pollution issues. The presence of metals, particularly aluminum silicates, in the water creates toxic conditions that are detrimental to aquatic life and water quality.

Bobby stresses the importance of collaboration among state representatives, local municipalities, and organizations like Earth Conservancy to secure funding for environmental restoration, emphasizing that this is a shared responsibility that requires collective action to build a sustainable future for generations to come.

For more episodes of OnTheStacks with host Bill Corcoran Jr. check out the Youtube channel, and watch more episodes here in our Podcasts section.