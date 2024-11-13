PALMERTON – Scenic Blue Mountain Resort in Carbon County is targeting Friday, November 29 – better known as Black Friday – for the opening of its 47th annual ski season, weather permitting.

As a premier outdoor playground in the Northeastern Pocono Mountains recently recognized as one of the Top 30 Ski Resorts in the U.S. by Conde Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards, Blue Mountain Resort attracts families and thrill seekers of all ages and abilities. This season promises exciting new challenges for skiers, snowboarders and snow tubers, offering memorable adventures for visitors.

Blue Mountain boasts Pennsylvania’s highest vertical at 1,082 feet with 40 ski trails, 14 lifts and 171 skiable acres catering to all skill levels. Notably, the resort was the first in the Poconos to open for snow sports last season and the last to close. With even more trails set to open this year, guests can look forward to an expanded winter wonderland at Blue Mountain.

Blue Mountain Resort in Palmerton and Camelback Resort in Tannersville, now offer unlimited skiing and lift access at both resorts through their exclusive Peak-to-Peak Poconos Pass program. For the 2024-2025 season, passholders enjoy special perks and discounts at both destinations with no blackout dates or restrictions.

Building on last year’s multi-million-dollar investment in snowmaking technology, Blue Mountain Resort’s latest enhancement includes 132 new stick guns and six fan guns installed across the mountain, which will result in a 17.5% increase of opening day snow production compared to last year. The investment also features a complete overhaul of the resort’s automation software, improving snowmaking efficiency and timing control to ensure the best possible conditions.

Expanded trails for this season include Come Around, Lower Lazy, Falls and Lower Sidewinder. Additionally, a new 2024 Prinoth Bison X Cat snow groomer will be in place by late fall.

With the newly installed snowmaking equipment, Blue Mountain will be able to open snow tubing early in the season with up to 56 lanes – each over 1,000 feet long – making it the largest snow tubing park in the U.S. The fully lit lanes will feature nighttime tubing, including Sonic Tubing after dark with music and disco lighting. Guests can enjoy the convenience of three lifts, and both single and double tubes are available for an exhilarating experience and friendly competition.

Blue Mountain Resort will also unveil a variety of new and updated dining options this season with new delicious food and drink offerings across the mountain:

The new Waffle Hut, replacing Waffle Cabin, will satisfy sweet cravings with traditional waffles topped with chocolate drizzle, as well as indulgent creations like waffles with ice cream or hot apple filling.

For those seeking heartier fare, Beers & Buns on Burman will replace Beers & Brats on Burma, serving up a tasty combination of smashburgers, bratwurst, and beverages.

The resort’s Sip & Slide offers a full-service bar located in the Adventure Center

First Chair Coffee will replace Rise & Grind.

The Cluck Truck, replacing Street Sweets, will serve up savory chicken tenders and sandwiches, perfect for a quick and satisfying bite between runs.

For quick, delicious nourishment on the slopes, the resort’s Wood Fired Pizza & Pub will return making pizzas like the Dreamweaver, with pizza sauce, sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms and quattro formaggi in 90 seconds allowing snow enthusiasts to get back on the trails in no time.

The resort’s award-winning Learning Center offers groups of skiers and snowboarders the opportunity to learn “how to.” Beginner lessons are geared to snowbirds three and older and accompanied by a person 13 or older. A beginner ticket and equipment rental are included with the lesson, so participants can practice on valley carpets and use the Valley Triple and Vista chairlifts. Private lessons are available for all ages and skill levels.

Five racing teams comprise the resort’s impressive racing program, training on new rails and jumps – Alpine for under 10 to under 18; Cross Team for juniors, advanced and elite; Moguls, Mountaineers and Slopestyle teams. The program is designed to promote the growth, development and training of U.S. Ski and Snowboard Association junior skiers.

More information on season passes is available at www.skibluemt.com/ski-season-pass/.