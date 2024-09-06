Reviews for this spy thriller are mixed and to be honest, I couldn’t care less as to why.

Superstar Mark Wahlberg (Fear), who has finally stepped out of his abundant roles in religious themed films, I guess the money wasn’t bloated enough for his taste, stars alongside the always lovely Halle Berry (Kidnap) playing Roxanne Hall, his high school flame of sorts. The two past lovebirds reunite decades later, obviously, to embark on an adventure of high stakes espionage and a daring intelligence mission.

Part James Bond, Part Fast and the Furious, The Union does follow in the footsteps of many films before it, but it still manages to capture a likability factor of both of its stars, which not every film manages to do!

Tell me please, because I am confused, why is Halle Berry not in more films? She is always such a solid actress, as proven in her Oscar winner “Monster’s Ball,” and even stronger alongside Jessica Lange in the 1995 heartfelt tearjerker “Losing Isaiah.”

No one plays Boston quite as well as Mark Wahlberg. Well, besides Ben or Casey Affleck of course. In this outing he does convince playing an inner-city construction worker even after years in the limelight.

With “The Union” you could do better yes, undoubtedly, but you can also fare far, far worse. If you are already a Netflix subscriber, then it is a no brainer to tune into this freshly streaming film. Trust me, you have nothing to lose except for one hour and forty-seven minutes of your precious life.

“The Union” starring: Mark Wahlberg, Halle Berry, J.K. Simmons

Christopher’s “Meow” Score: “7” paws out of 10.