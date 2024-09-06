WILKES-BARRE – This football season, Embers Terrace at Mohegan Pennsylvania. will transform into the ultimate tailgating destination, offering game day tailgate parties starting Sunday, September 8, for the first weekend of the regular season.

Every Saturday and Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. (excluding Saturday, September 14) until weather conditions no longer permit, Embers Terrace will provide guests with the opportunity to catch some of the most thrilling collegiate and professional football moments while enjoying an electric tailgate atmosphere, filled with lawn game tournaments s like cornhole, giant Jenga, beer pong, ladder ball and more.

Additionally, for those looking to unwind, the cozy hand-built fire pits provide the perfect spot to relax. No tailgate is complete without great food and drinks, and Embers Terrace delivers with live grilling and unbeatable specials, including $1 hotdogs, $2 burgers, and $3 Miller Lite bottles.

Experience game day in style this fall football season. For more information about the Embers Terrace Game Day Tailgate Parties, visit the Mohegan Pennsylvania website.