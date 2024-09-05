The first ever Friday Senior Night takes place Friday, September 6, for those 21 and over.

The Mines hosts their first event of the new school year with “Zocializing 101” on Thursday, September 5 starting at 9:00 p.m.

WILKES-BARRE — The Mines Underground hosts their annual Back to School event Thursday and announces all new events for September 2024.

The first big event of the new semester, ”Zocializing 101,” takes place on Thursday, September 5 with free entry for all college students from 9:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. This is a great way to get reacquainted with college friends and let loose for the new school year as DJ Venom X brings the beats. The Mines also plans to give away a variety of gift bags to guests.

In addition to every Thursday, The Mines just announced a slew of Friday night events called “Friday Senior Nights” for those aged 21 and over. No college ID is required.

The long-standing Wilkes-Barre nightclub will open for the first time Friday, September 6, for adults 21+ only with Whiskey Way Line Dancing and Country Night with Christine starting at 8:00 p.m. There will be no cover until 11:00 p.m.

DJ Venom X will perform later for the ”College Colors Clash” at the first-ever Senior Night.

The other Friday Senior Nights scheduled for September are Emo Night on September 13, EDM Night on September 20, and Coyote Ugly Night on September 27.