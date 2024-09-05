WILKES-BARRE — Mohegan Pennsylvania will celebrate the return of Oktoberfest 2024 to the Outdoor Event Venue. The two-day festival kicks off on Friday, September 13, and continues through Saturday, September 14. Guests can enjoy an abundance of local craft, domestic and imported beer options, along with a variety of delicious food.

The region’s largest Oktoberfest will provides guests with award-winning traditional entertainers, local bands, authentic German-American cuisine and fair-style food, wiener dog racing, stein holding competitions, and NEPA Cornhole tournaments. Germany’s own Romy also returns for her eighth consecutive performance at the popular beer, food, and music festival.

Tickets are $7.00 per day at the door and admission price includes five 1 oz. samples of guests’ choice.

Oktoberfest 2024 takes place Friday, September 13 from 4:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. and then Saturday, September 14, from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. at the Mohegan Pennsylvania.

Guests can embrace the taste with more than 50 beer selections featuring domestic favorites, seasonal flavors, and even local breweries such as Runaway Train Brewery, Rusty Rail Brewing Co., and Wallenpaupack Brewing Co.Guests will also have the option to enjoy wine, spirits and various seltzers.

NEPA Cornhole is conducting walkup tournaments throughout the festival which will take place on the racetrack infield.

Live entertainment at Mohegan Pennsylvania’s Oktoberfest will include fan-favorites, Bavarski, The Adlers Band, Joe Stanky and the Cadets, HSV Bavaria Dancers, and the return of talented singer and Germany’s own, Romy. Popular Elton John tribute band Philadelphia Freedom is new to the entertainment lineup this year with a special performance on Saturday, September 14. The main stage will feature a fully covered seating area with room for over 1,000 guests to enjoy this incredible nonstop lineup of entertainment.

Oktoberfest will also feature local vendors offering authentic German-American cuisine, traditional fair-style options, pizza, burgers, fries, pierogies and more. Some of these food options include The Alpine Wurst & Meat House, All Belgium Waffles, Cibo’s Pizza, Eat Up Now, Lou’s Concessions, Ray’s Porketta, and Yogi’s Potato Pancakes.

Other popular vendors include Kernel Moonies Gourmet Popcorn, Best Cigar Pub, Sugar Plum, and more.

Additionally, wiener dog races are back by popular demand! Attendees can register their furry friends in a series of races throughout the festival. Attendees who register their wiener dogs for the race will receive free admission to Oktoberfest. There will be a Dachshund parade before each race and trophies will be awarded to the winning wiener dogs!

Direct event parking is available on the racetrack with shuttle service to and from the festival grounds. Additional free parking is available in the casino lots. Guests arriving through the casino can access the event grounds through the racing lobby entrance.

Guests must be 21 years of age or older to attend Oktoberfest 2024. Valid ID and ticket purchase are required for entry. For more information about Oktoberfest, visit MoheganPA.com/Oktoberfest.