This week in the MPP studio, Bill sits down with Stefanie Couch, a branding expert and thought leader in the construction industry. In this episode, they break down practical strategies for building a personal brand, whether you’re navigating the corporate ladder or taking the leap into entrepreneurship.

Learn how starting early and leveraging your strengths on platforms like LinkedIn and others can significantly enhance your visibility and career prospects. The episode delves into the evolving social media landscape, emphasizing the importance of consistency, scalability, and the new currency of attention.

Stefanie also discusses actionable strategies for standing out in any industry, fostering a supportive company culture, and aligning roles with individual strengths for optimal success.

