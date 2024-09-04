Here’s all the hot shows happening in town this weekend from Thirsty Thursday through Sunday Funday. See big-name acts like Deep Purple and Falling in Reverse or find a more intimate setting listening to Sunday early evening acoustic set. Whatever your mood, you’ll find a show below to match it.

All venues/events listed in no particular order, the lineup changes weekly.

This week’s cover photo: Clarence Spady Band is set to headline the River Street Jazz Café on Friday, September 6. The group is led by the renowned American blues singer, songwriter and guitarist, Clarence Spady, who always wows with energetic live shows locally (and even globally) with blends of blues, jazz, funk, Latin and rock.

by: Gabrielle Lang

RIVER STREET JAZZ CAFE

Clarence Spady Band

FRI, SEPT 6, 8:00 P.M.

–

Mostly Grateful

SAT, SEPT 7, 8:00 P.M.

LUZERNE COUNTY FAIR

The Idol Kings

FRI, SEPT 6, 7:00 P.M.

–

Meatloaf Tribute featuring Bobby White

SAT, SEPT 7, 7:00

–

TUSK – World’s #1 FLEETWOOD MAC TRIBUTE BAND

SUN, SEPT 8, 6:00 P.M.

THE PAVILION AT MONTAGE

Falling in Reverse w/ Dance Gavin Dance, Black Veil Brides, and Tech N9ne

SAT, SEPT 7, 6:00 P.M.

–

Deep Purple w/ YES and Hannah Wicklund

SUN, SEPT 8, 6:00 P.M.

DRAFTS BAR

Lighten Up

FRI, SEPT 6, 7:00 P.M.

–

Leo Berthiaume

SAT, SEPT 7, 7:00 P.M.

PISANO FAMILY WINES

Poppa Cheri

SAT, SEPT 6, 7:00 P.M.

–

Husty Bros & Friends

SAT, SEPT 7, 7:00 P.M.

LAKELAND ORCHARD

Guilty Pleasure

SAT, SEPT 7, 1:00 P.M.

–

The Chatter

SUN, SEPT 8, 1:00 P.M.

BEST CIGAR BAR

The Werhun Band

FRI, SEPT 6, 7:00 P.M.

–

Those Acoustic Guys

SAT, SEPT 7, 7:00 P.M.

BAR AND COMPANY

Dance Hall Devils

SAT, SEPT 7, 7:00 P.M.

BROADWAY GRILLE

Open Mic w/ Matt Filer

THURS, SEPT 5, 7:00 P.M.

–

Jon Dressler

FRI, SEPT 6, 7:00 P.M.

–

Josh Martonyak

FRI, SEPT 7, 7:00 P.M.

–

Sean McGeehan

SAT, SEPT 8, 3:00 P.M.

RITZ THEATER

Turnover w/ Retrovai, Pucker Up!, and Altered Pink

THURS, SEPT 5, 7:00 P.M.

–

LILIAC

SUN, SEPT 8, 7:00 P.M.

POOR RICHARD’S PUB

Jug O’ Jack

FRI, SEPT 6, 9:00 P.M.

NORTH SLOPE PUB & EATERY

Chris Shrive

SUN, SEPT 8, 4:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – HARVEYS LAKE

Open Mic with Eddie Appnel & Henry Pehala’s Shameless Duo

THURS, SEPT 5, 6:00 P.M.

–

The Seasons Trio

FRI, SEPT 6, 7:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – WILKES-BARRE

Paul Martin

FRI, SEPT 6, 6:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – EDWARDSVILLE

Triple Fret

FRI, SEPT 6, 8:00 P.M.

JAM ROOM BREWING COMPANY

Adam McKinley

FRI, SEPT 6, 6:00 P.M.

–

Dan Engvaldsen

SUN, SEPT 8, 2:00 P.M.

TAP AT HUMBOLDT

Dave Brown & The Dishonest Fiddlers

FRI, SEPT 6, 7:00 P.M.

–

The Heartstrings

SAT, SEPT 7, 6:00 P.M.

THE VSPOT BAR

Five70hh

THURS, SEPT 5, 8:00 P.M.

–

Nowhere Slow

FRI, SEPT 6, 9:00 P.M.

–

Militia

SAT, SEPT 7, 9:00 P.M.

PENN’S PEAK

Classic Albums Live performs Crime of the Century by Supertramp

FRI, SEPT 6, 8:00 P.M.

–

Damn the Torpedoes

SAT, SEPT 7, 8:00 P.M.

–

Friends of Roger @ Sunday Series Deck Party

SUN, SEPT 8, 1:00 P.M.

CHEAP SHOTS BAR & RESTAURANT

Adam McKinley

THURS, SEPT 5, 7:00 P.M.

–

The Tommy Guns Band

SAT, SEPT 7, 8:30 P.M.

–

The Wanabees

SUN, SEPT 8, 4:00 P.M.

HARRY’S BAR

The335

FRI, SEPT 6 + SAT, SEPT 7, 9:00 P.M.

ARLO’S TAVERN

TBA

FRI, SEPT 6, 6:30 P.M.

–

Rihanna Shew

SAT, SEPT 7, 6:30 P.M.

–

Blues Jam

SUN, SEPT 8, 3:00 P.M.

MOHEGAN PENNSYLVANIA

Hardwired – A Tribute to Metallica @ Party on the Patio

THURS, SEPT 5, 7:30 P.M.

–

The Fuchery @ Hive Taphouse

THURS, SEPT 5, 9:30 P.M.

–

DJ Tommy

THURS, SEPT 5, 10:30 P.M.

–

Dustin Douglas @ Embers Terrace

FRI, SEPT 6, 6:00 P.M.

–

Leighann & Company @ Breakers

FRI, SEPT 6, 8:30 P.M.

–

Leighann Duo @ Embers Errace

SAT, SEPT 7, 6:00 P.M.

–

Piano Night w/ Lee Strubeck @ Bean and Vine Café & Wine Bar

SAT, SEPT 7, 7:00 P.M.

–

The JOB @ Breakers

SAT, SEPT 7, 8:30 P.M.

–

Ostrich Hat @ Hive Taphouse

SAT, SEPT 7, 9:30 P.M.

SNAPPER’S

Mark Montella Project

SAT, SEPT 7, 7:00 P.M.

–

Rachel Bradshaw

SUN, SEPT 8, 4:00 P.M.

THE STONEHOUSE

Funky Thursdays w/ Jesse Mower, Jami Novak, and Jon Ventre

THURS, SEPT 5, 7:00 P.M.

–

Robbie Walsh & Jack Foley

FRI, SEPT 6, 8:00 P.M.

–

We The Living

SAT, SEPT 7, 8:00 P.M.

–

Allan Smith Jr.

SUN, SEPT 8, 4:00 P.M.

Did we miss something? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.