Here’s all the hot shows happening in town this weekend from Thirsty Thursday through Sunday Funday. See big-name acts like Deep Purple and Falling in Reverse or find a more intimate setting listening to Sunday early evening acoustic set. Whatever your mood, you’ll find a show below to match it.
All venues/events listed in no particular order, the lineup changes weekly.
This week’s cover photo: Clarence Spady Band is set to headline the River Street Jazz Café on Friday, September 6. The group is led by the renowned American blues singer, songwriter and guitarist, Clarence Spady, who always wows with energetic live shows locally (and even globally) with blends of blues, jazz, funk, Latin and rock.
by: Gabrielle Lang
RIVER STREET JAZZ CAFE
Clarence Spady Band
FRI, SEPT 6, 8:00 P.M.
–
Mostly Grateful
SAT, SEPT 7, 8:00 P.M.
LUZERNE COUNTY FAIR
The Idol Kings
FRI, SEPT 6, 7:00 P.M.
–
Meatloaf Tribute featuring Bobby White
SAT, SEPT 7, 7:00
–
TUSK – World’s #1 FLEETWOOD MAC TRIBUTE BAND
SUN, SEPT 8, 6:00 P.M.
THE PAVILION AT MONTAGE
Falling in Reverse w/ Dance Gavin Dance, Black Veil Brides, and Tech N9ne
SAT, SEPT 7, 6:00 P.M.
–
Deep Purple w/ YES and Hannah Wicklund
SUN, SEPT 8, 6:00 P.M.
DRAFTS BAR
Lighten Up
FRI, SEPT 6, 7:00 P.M.
–
Leo Berthiaume
SAT, SEPT 7, 7:00 P.M.
PISANO FAMILY WINES
Poppa Cheri
SAT, SEPT 6, 7:00 P.M.
–
Husty Bros & Friends
SAT, SEPT 7, 7:00 P.M.
LAKELAND ORCHARD
Guilty Pleasure
SAT, SEPT 7, 1:00 P.M.
–
The Chatter
SUN, SEPT 8, 1:00 P.M.
BEST CIGAR BAR
The Werhun Band
FRI, SEPT 6, 7:00 P.M.
–
Those Acoustic Guys
SAT, SEPT 7, 7:00 P.M.
BAR AND COMPANY
Dance Hall Devils
SAT, SEPT 7, 7:00 P.M.
BROADWAY GRILLE
Open Mic w/ Matt Filer
THURS, SEPT 5, 7:00 P.M.
–
Jon Dressler
FRI, SEPT 6, 7:00 P.M.
–
Josh Martonyak
FRI, SEPT 7, 7:00 P.M.
–
Sean McGeehan
SAT, SEPT 8, 3:00 P.M.
RITZ THEATER
Turnover w/ Retrovai, Pucker Up!, and Altered Pink
THURS, SEPT 5, 7:00 P.M.
–
LILIAC
SUN, SEPT 8, 7:00 P.M.
POOR RICHARD’S PUB
Jug O’ Jack
FRI, SEPT 6, 9:00 P.M.
NORTH SLOPE PUB & EATERY
Chris Shrive
SUN, SEPT 8, 4:00 P.M.
GROTTO PIZZA – HARVEYS LAKE
Open Mic with Eddie Appnel & Henry Pehala’s Shameless Duo
THURS, SEPT 5, 6:00 P.M.
–
The Seasons Trio
FRI, SEPT 6, 7:00 P.M.
GROTTO PIZZA – WILKES-BARRE
Paul Martin
FRI, SEPT 6, 6:00 P.M.
GROTTO PIZZA – EDWARDSVILLE
Triple Fret
FRI, SEPT 6, 8:00 P.M.
JAM ROOM BREWING COMPANY
Adam McKinley
FRI, SEPT 6, 6:00 P.M.
–
Dan Engvaldsen
SUN, SEPT 8, 2:00 P.M.
TAP AT HUMBOLDT
Dave Brown & The Dishonest Fiddlers
FRI, SEPT 6, 7:00 P.M.
–
The Heartstrings
SAT, SEPT 7, 6:00 P.M.
THE VSPOT BAR
Five70hh
THURS, SEPT 5, 8:00 P.M.
–
Nowhere Slow
FRI, SEPT 6, 9:00 P.M.
–
Militia
SAT, SEPT 7, 9:00 P.M.
PENN’S PEAK
Classic Albums Live performs Crime of the Century by Supertramp
FRI, SEPT 6, 8:00 P.M.
–
Damn the Torpedoes
SAT, SEPT 7, 8:00 P.M.
–
Friends of Roger @ Sunday Series Deck Party
SUN, SEPT 8, 1:00 P.M.
CHEAP SHOTS BAR & RESTAURANT
Adam McKinley
THURS, SEPT 5, 7:00 P.M.
–
The Tommy Guns Band
SAT, SEPT 7, 8:30 P.M.
–
The Wanabees
SUN, SEPT 8, 4:00 P.M.
HARRY’S BAR
The335
FRI, SEPT 6 + SAT, SEPT 7, 9:00 P.M.
ARLO’S TAVERN
TBA
FRI, SEPT 6, 6:30 P.M.
–
Rihanna Shew
SAT, SEPT 7, 6:30 P.M.
–
Blues Jam
SUN, SEPT 8, 3:00 P.M.
MOHEGAN PENNSYLVANIA
Hardwired – A Tribute to Metallica @ Party on the Patio
THURS, SEPT 5, 7:30 P.M.
–
The Fuchery @ Hive Taphouse
THURS, SEPT 5, 9:30 P.M.
–
DJ Tommy
THURS, SEPT 5, 10:30 P.M.
–
Dustin Douglas @ Embers Terrace
FRI, SEPT 6, 6:00 P.M.
–
Leighann & Company @ Breakers
FRI, SEPT 6, 8:30 P.M.
–
Leighann Duo @ Embers Errace
SAT, SEPT 7, 6:00 P.M.
–
Piano Night w/ Lee Strubeck @ Bean and Vine Café & Wine Bar
SAT, SEPT 7, 7:00 P.M.
–
The JOB @ Breakers
SAT, SEPT 7, 8:30 P.M.
–
Ostrich Hat @ Hive Taphouse
SAT, SEPT 7, 9:30 P.M.
SNAPPER’S
Mark Montella Project
SAT, SEPT 7, 7:00 P.M.
–
Rachel Bradshaw
SUN, SEPT 8, 4:00 P.M.
THE STONEHOUSE
Funky Thursdays w/ Jesse Mower, Jami Novak, and Jon Ventre
THURS, SEPT 5, 7:00 P.M.
–
Robbie Walsh & Jack Foley
FRI, SEPT 6, 8:00 P.M.
–
We The Living
SAT, SEPT 7, 8:00 P.M.
–
Allan Smith Jr.
SUN, SEPT 8, 4:00 P.M.
Did we miss something? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.