BETHLEHEM – ArtsQuest presents its fall comedy class schedule, featuring the debut of a new advanced standup class along with introductory classes in sketch, improv and standup.

Each class will provide attendees with useful tips and a supportive environment to help beginners and those looking to strengthen their comedic skills.

Comedy classes are offered September through November and will conclude with a graduation show for participants to perform their material and demonstrate what they have learned.

See if you are eligible for one of ArtsQuest’s scholarship opportunities! ArtsQuest scholarships are designed for individuals and families that demonstrate a financial need and interest in the visual and/or comedy performance arts. Scholarships are awarded on a sliding scale based on financial need. Learn more about eligibility, the application process and more when you visit https://fest.formstack.com/forms/scholarship_application.

ArtsQuest also offers team building improv workshops for a fun team-building event! These workshops are great for businesses and corporations looking to improve their team’s communication skills, encourage creative thinking and provide an environment for team bonding and fun. Teams will be guided by professional improvisers to learn lively exercises that teach the fundamentals of improv comedy, bolstering confidence while sparking your team’s sense of humor. Group pre-registration is required. Please contact Addyson Young, ArtsQuest Programming Specialist, at ayoung@artsquest.org to learn more.

COMEDY CLASSES OFFERED INCLUDE:

Sketch Comedy Writing and Producing with Jiah Peck

Wednesdays, September 4 – October 23 | Banana Factory Ribson Room from 7-9 p.m.

Grad Show: October 30 at 7 p.m. in the Visitor Center

Price: $179 | $160 ArtsQuest Member

Sketch comedy has been seen on TV with shows like “SNL,” “Key & Peele,” “Portlandia” and more. By signing up for this class, you’ll learn everything from how to format your funny ideas into a script and the steps it takes to bring them to life.

This class is a writer’s room; each week you’ll be writing new scripts, participating in table reads and engaging in feedback sessions. You will also watch and dissect a LOT of sketch comedy on the internet. The last three weeks of the class will be devoted to producing the grad show.

Standup 201 with Aliya Brown

Sundays, September 22 – November 10 | Banana Factory Ribson Room from 12-3 p.m.

Grad Show: November 11 at 6:30 in the Blue Cinema

Price: $209 | $189 ArtsQuest Member

Learn to hone your joke writing skills, increase your set length and move beyond the open mic. In this class you’ll be led through writing exercises with Aliya Brown, learn to navigate the business of comedy with Glen Tickle and explore the booking process from the booker’s point of view with Ryan Hill.

Aliya will be teaching six of the eight weeks of classes, with Glen and Ryan teaching one week each.

Students must have graduated from Intro to Standup at ArtsQuest or have equivalent experience.

Improv 101 with Erica Sylvester

Mondays, September 23 – November 11 | Banana Factory from 7-9 p.m.

Grad Show: November 18 at 6:30 p.m. in the Red Cinema

Price: $179 | $160 ArtsQuest Member

Improv 101 focuses on the 3 core principles of comedic improvisation: agreement, being active and justification. Classes are designed to create an energetic and supportive environment for play.Whether you’ve never taken the stage before, you’re a seasoned improviser or you’re simply looking to help yourself in your career and/or life, you’ll get a lot from this class.

Improv 201 with Laurie Wagner Storlie

Mondays, September 30 – November 18 | Olympus Digital Imaging Classroom from 7-9 p.m.

Grad Show: November 25 at 6:30 p.m. in the Blue Cinema

Price: $179 | $160 ArtsQuest Member

Improv 201 builds on the basic principles of improv and helps develop your improv skills to make strong comedic choices. By finding and exploring Game you will expand your “Yes, and” abilities while also discovering al avenues that Game can play in scenes.

Must have completed Improv 101 at ArtsQuest or have equivalent experience.

Improv 301 with Cindy Marsh: Documentary Form

Mondays, October 7 – November 25 | Banana Factory from 7-9 p.m.

Grad Show: December 2 at 6:30 p.m. in the Red Cinema

Price: $179 | $160 ArtsQuest Member

This Improv 301 class takes a deep dive into the Documentary improv form. Explore how to create hilarious scenes that capture the essence of a documentary film. You will learn how to develop believable characters, craft compelling narratives and heighten scene partner choices as well as your own. If you are looking to level up your sense of play and improv skills, this is the class for you.

Students must have graduated from Improv 101 and 201 at ArtsQuest or have equivalent experience.

Intro to Standup with Ryan Hill

Tuesdays, October 8 – November 12 | Olympic Digital Imaging Classroom from 6-9 p.m.

Grad Show: November 19 at 6:30 p.m. in the Blue Cinema

Price: $154 | $140 ArtsQuest Member

This class is an introduction to standup comedy from both a creative and practical approach. Attendees will learn and apply the basics of joke construction, acquire useful tips for beginners and receive individualized feedback with the goal of producing 5 minutes of material. The class will culminate with a graduation show where participants will perform their material.

–

Sign up for one of these comedy classes while spots are still open at https://www.steelstacks.org. Please note that all classes require the participant to be aged 18 or older on or before the day of the first class in the session.

ArtsQuest’s mission is to provide access to exceptional artistic, cultural and educational experiences using arts and culture as key elements of economic development for the Lehigh Valley and surrounding areas.