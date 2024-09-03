In the Loop Internet Studio, Brian DiMattia sits down with Angelo and Peter Recchia as they journey through their family’s pizza legacy.

They explore the origins of Dino’s Pizza, starting with their father’s journey from furniture-making in Brooklyn, to owning a pizza empire spanning from Pennsylvania to Texas. The brothers share their culinary innovations, including the introduction of pan-fried Sicilian pizza, while celebrating the traditional dishes that have defined their family’s legacy for generations.

They also reflect on the generational dynamics and career decisions influenced by family expectations, as well as the impact of rising costs and customer service evolution in today’s restaurant industry.

