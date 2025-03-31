WEST WYOMING — To no one’s surprise, we live in an economy and time where movie theaters are hurting, along with restaurants, and pretty much most businesses in general, let alone the ultimate underdog — the little guy.

So, with an “Office” themed retro Chili’s on the cusp of opening up in Dickson City, which will most likely get lots of instant love, I find it more necessary than ever to champion an area eatery that is not brand new. In fact, it is a 3rd generation-owned Old world style classic Italian spot right here in our very own backyards. A hidden gem if you will. It is so easy to spotlight new venues all the time, but let’s not forget our friends who have been serving up tantalizing dishes for decades…

This was my first time stumbling upon Marianacci’s in West Wyoming, based off of my friend Carolyn’s highest recommendation. From the second my foot entered the door (literally) I was greeted by a fresh-faced smiling bartender named Alissa, who later I learned just so happened to be the owner’s daughter.

To say that we were made and treated like we were regulars off the bat is an understatement, as I for one am big on customer service. True, exceptional customer service in our area, at least in my personal experience, seems to be a bygone era, but not within the walls of this cozy, authentic family-style eatery.

The most popular nights to go are Fridays and Saturdays for what the family calls their “Happy Hour” specials between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. But make note, you must sit in the designated bar area, with plenty of high tops and chairs for your tushies’ comfort. With a vast array of specials to highlight including $7 cocktails on Friday’s, I decided to start with my classic favorite — a Tito’s vodka infused shaken two olive martini, shaken extra dirty by Alissa. Their generously sized outdoor deck will open in coming weeks, So Mohegan will not be the only ‘Party on the Patio’ happening around here!

Friday Happy Hour is an appetizer lover’s delight, so I decided to indulge in just that. I started off with a piping hot bowl of their own crock of French Onion soup. With the rain and dampness outdoors, this flavorful mix of broth and cheese did just the trick to warm up my bones. I didn’t leave a single drop left in the bowl, or in my second martini if you want full disclosure.

I then moved onto a “towering eggplant” dish, that would peak any art lover’s eyes wide open, and mouth for that matter. It was a savory blend of tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, pesto, spinach, and the most tender eggplant drizzled with balsamic my taste buds ever had the pleasure of touching. Mangia, Mangia!

If I am not making your stomach growl yet, for my main course I decided to have the chicken bites app which was seasoned with their trademark garlic parmesan topped with shavings of real cheese and fresh picked greeneries that, if you closed your eyes for only a second while you chewed, you would have instantly been transported to eating under the famed Tuscan sun.

My compadre landed on the Lenten special and popular NEPA favorite Pagash Pizza tray. This is a pizza crust topped with homemade mashed potatoes, cheese, and onions, also referred to as a pierogi pizza. But don’t wait too long if this is the dish you most desire, as it will only be around for the remainder of April until Easter. Let’s just say a little goes a long way as the remainder of the tray was brought home for a happy lunch treat the following Saturday.

If you are a vino lover like me, Saturday is your night to make it down to Marianacci’s for their $5 glasses of house wine, and their talk of town $8 wine flights! In true Italian fashion, it’s a must not to leave the table without indulging on some sort of dessert. Now in all honesty I usually pass on the dessert category as I’m watching my figure with thong season right around the bend, but heck, “When in Rome!” The lovely Melissa and Alissa brought us a small sharing size dish of Momma’s famous Italian Cookies, which included Anise, Cran Almond biscotti, White Italian, and my personal favorite the Pepper cookie. Also on the menu was mouthwatering Tiramisu, and you can never in true form, forget the cannolis which are a must have!

So, in closing, as much as I do love to support a good chain restaurant once in a good while, let’s not forget to support and eat local. With that being said, don’t walk, but run (or drive if you must) to what will become my new Italian favorite Go-to, Marianacci’s.

Sure, come for the over-the-top yummy delectables on menu, but I stayed for what I am calling some of the warmest customer service by daughter and bartender Alissa that I have experienced in the area in possibly a decade. As I also work part-time in the hospitality business, this class act gives me a run for my money.

Ciao to my new friends at Marianacci’s. Arrivederci, or until we meet again, sooner than later please. Not if, but when you go, kindly tell them Chris sent ya!