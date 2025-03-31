The Gallery at 530 Main joins the First Saturday Art Walk Stroudsburg lineup with their exhibit, “All About Music.”

STROUDSBURG – The Gallery at 530 Main announced participation in Downtown Stroudsburg’s First Saturday Art Walks for the first time!

Beginning Saturday, April 5, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., art lovers are invited to explore the latest exhibit, “All About Music,” featuring incredible works by talented local artists. This is gallery-goers last chance to see this exhibit that beautifully demonstrates the collision of arts and music.

Visitors can enjoy an evening filled with creativity, fascination, and culture, grabbing dinner at one of Stroudsburg’s fantastic downtown restaurants before strolling through the vibrant local art scene. With multiple galleries taking part, this event is the perfect opportunity to support the arts, discover new artists, and celebrate the arts community in Stroudsburg.

“We’re thrilled to join the First Saturday Art Walks and welcome new visitors into the Gallery at 530 Main,” said the Gallery’s volunteer board leader Jack Swersie in a press release shared with The Weekender. “This is a fantastic way to connect with art lovers and showcase the incredible talent of local and regional artists.”

“It’s exciting to have another gallery for the local community and visitors to explore, ” said Lisa Diemer of the Visit Downtown Stroudsburg association. “We’re so happy to welcome the Gallery at 530 Main to the First Saturday Art Walks this year.”

Other galleries on the First Saturday Art Walk for April include Andrei Art Gallery, Create and Be Studio, Gallery at Renegade Winery, and Turrell Art Studios. The First Saturday Art Walks continue through October and admission is free and open to the public.

The Gallery at 530 Main is dedicated to fostering the arts in the surrounding Pocono community by showcasing local and emerging artists. Through exhibitions, events, and community outreach, the gallery aims to provide a space for artistic expression and appreciation in the heart of downtown Stroudsburg.