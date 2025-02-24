The Hive Taphouse will host the Mardi Gras Masquerade Ball on Saturday, March 1, along with food/drink specials and more festive excitement.

WILKES-BARRE — Get jazzy at Mohegan Pennsylvania with live entertainment, dazzling costumes, food/drink specials, and more to celebrate Mardi Gras starting Friday, Feb. 28.

Mardi Gras inspired food and drink specials will be offered at various venues across the property from Friday, Feb. 28 through Fat Tuesday, March 4.

On Saturday, March 1, step into a world of beads, bling, and live bands as The Hive Taphouse transforms for the Mardi Gras Masquerade Ball featuring live music, a costume contest, and food and drink specials.

Guests who come dressed in their best Mardi Gras themed costume will be eligible to participate in a costume contest, where $250 Mohegan Pennsylvania gift cards will be awarded to the winners of categories “Best Mardi Gras Couple” and “Most Creative.” Judging for the costume contest will take place from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. and winners will be announced at 10:30 p.m.

Live entertainment featured during the Mardi Gras Masquerade Ball will include Light Up The Moon from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Drink specials at The Hive Taphouse include the King Cake Martini, made of whipped vodka, Amaretto and half & half, with purple and green icing on the rim, as well as the Hive Hurricane, made with light & dark rum, lime juice, orange juice, peach purée, and grenadine.

For food specials, guests can indulge in Andouille Sausage and Smoked Chicken Gumbo, Shrimp Étouffée with Cajun Rice, and Classic Red Beans & Rice.

In addition, guests can collect beads and celebrate with food specials and custom drinks at Molly O’Sheas, Latitudes, The Crafty Stir, and Slice’d in honor of the holiday!

Drink specials at Molly O’Sheas include the Skelliking Day, which consists of Jameson whiskey, peach schnapps, orange juice, peach syrup, and grenadine and the Boulevardier Mollys Way, made with bourbon, Aperol, and sweet vermouth.

Molly O’Sheas food and drink specials will be available Friday, Feb. 28 through Sunday, March 2. Those looking for a festive bite can try their Shrimp Po Boy which consists of zesty battered shrimp, served on a roll with lettuce, tomato, and house-made remoulade, or their Crab and Artichoke Dip, which is a blend of whipped cream cheese, artichokes, red peppers, crab, and spices, topped with cheddar jack cheese and served with tortilla chips.

Latitudes Bar will change their coordinates to New Orleans featuring the Sweet Hurricane, made with light & dark rum, fresh squeezed lime and orange juice, passion fruit puree, and orange and cherry garnish, and the Mardi Gras Cocktail, made with tequila, fresh orange juice, strawberry syrup, and blue curaçao.

Over at The Crafty Stir, guests can enjoy a New Orleans Dark Roast Chicory Coffee, a King Cake Latte made with espresso, caramel syrup, cinnamon, brown sugar, and milk, topped with cinnamon and colored sprinkles, and the Bananas Foster Latte consisting of espresso, milk, and a mixture of cinnamon, vanilla, caramel, and banana syrup.

Last but not least, Slice’d will offer Beignets and a Shrimp Po’ Boy Stromboli.