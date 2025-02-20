Human trafficking isn’t just something you hear about on the news—it’s happening right here in Northeast Pennsylvania, often in ways most people don’t recognize.

In this powerful conversation, Bill Corcoran Jr. sits down with Tammi Burke, Chief Program Officer at the Victims Resource Center, who has spent over 35 years advocating for victims of violent crimes. Tammi shares the warning signs of trafficking, the local hotspots where it’s happening, and the tactics traffickers use to lure and control their victims.

They also talk about the misconceptions that keep people from seeing the truth and why education and prevention are key to stopping this global crisis. This is a conversation everyone needs to hear. Whether you’re a parent, teacher, business owner, or just someone who wants to help, you’ll walk away knowing how to spot the red flags, protect the vulnerable, and be part of the solution.

Read the Times Leader article by Bill O’Boyle referenced in this episode: https://www.timesleader.com/news/1680831/wilkes-barre-scranton-region-designated-a-hot-spot-for-human-trafficking

If you believe you have identified someone still in the trafficking situation, alert law enforcement immediately at the numbers provided below. It may be unsafe to attempt to rescue a trafficking victim. For urgent situations, notify local law enforcement immediately by calling 911. You may also want to call the National Human Trafficking Hotline , a national 24-hour, toll-free, multilingual anti-trafficking hotline. Call 1-888-373-7888 to report a tip; connect with anti-trafficking services in your area; or request training and technical assistance, general information, or specific anti-trafficking resources.

For more information visit: https://www.state.gov/bureaus-offices/under-secretary-for-civilian-security-democracy-and-human-rights/office-to-monitor-and-combat-trafficking-in-persons/

Human Trafficking: Warning Signs, Local Hotspots, Education & Prevention | Ep.238: Tammi Burke

For more episodes of OnTheStacks with host Bill Corcoran Jr. check out the Youtube channel, and watch more episodes here in our Podcasts section