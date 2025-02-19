There’s something cool involving music happening in every town throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania this weekend! Find local up-and-coming artists as well as local music legends gracing stages across the region and warming our souls with live entertainment.

All venues/events listed in no particular order, the lineup changes weekly.

Cover Photo of the Week: We’re lucky to be in Clarence Spady‘s show circuit here in NEPA! Catch renowned American blues singer-songwriter and guitar god Clarence Spady & The Electric City Band play Harry’s in Scranton on Thursday Night, Feb. 20, then Clarence Spady joins NYC-based funk band Li’nard’s Many Moods for a performance at Summit Cigar in Clarks Summit on Friday, Feb. 21.

(Photo Credit – Matt Giambra for DiscoverNEPA

By: Gabrielle Lang, glang@timesleader.com

F.M. KIRBY CENTER

Jazz at Lincoln Center presents: New Orleans Songbook

THURS, FEB 20, 7:00 P.M.

–

Eddie 9V w/ Bret Alexander @ The Winter Blues

SAT, FEB 22, 8:00 P.M.

RIVER STREET JAZZ CAFE

Joey Harkum w/ Elephants Dancing

FRI, FEB 21, 8:00 P.M.

–

Drifting From Shore – Jerry Garcia Tribute

SAT, FEB 22, 8:00 P.M.

VOODOO BREWING

Fatal Misconception, Eternal Lacertation, and Coppermine @ Moshpit Mayhem 2 w/ Smash Master Wrasslin’

SUN, FEB 23, 4:00 P.M.

SUMMIT CIGAR

Li’Nard’s Many Moods featuring Clarence Spady

FRI, FEB 21, 8:00 P.M.

–

Lipstick & Rye

SAT, FEB 22, 8:00 P.M.

THE VSPOT BAR

Gabriella Tolerico

THURS, FEB 20, 8:00 P.M.

–

Kartune

FRI, FEB 21, 9:00 P.M.

–

Esta Coda w/ Joe Burke & Co., Rosary Guild, and If Kansas Had Trees

SAT, FEB 22, 9:30 P.M.

MCGRATH’S PUB & EATERY

Bliss Duo

FRI, FEB 21, 7:00 P.M.

UNION VAPORS

Spew, Academy Order, One Revived, FiendStar, Salem Moon

SAT, FEB 22, 9:00 P.M.

BENNY BREWING CO.

Gone Crazy

FRI, FEB 21, 6:30 P.M.

–

K8 Solo

SAT, FEB 22, 6:30 P.M.

CAMELBACK RESORT

Ashley Marquez @ Berrelli’s Italian Chophouse

THURS, FEB 20, 6:00 P.M.

–

Doug Kaetz @ Berrelli’s Italian Chophouse

FRI, FEB 21, 6:00 P.M.

–

Andy Tirado @ La Colombe

FRI, FEB 21, 8:00 P.M.

–

DJ SMITH @ Thirsty Camel’s Winter DJ Series

SAT, FEB 22, 1:00 P.M.

–

Jim Roberti Band @ Thirsty Camel

SAT, FEB 22, 5:00 P.M.

–

Hannah Noel @ Berrelli’s Italian Chophouse

SAT, FEB 22, 6:00 P.M.

–

Ashley Marquez @ La Colombe

SAT, FEB 22, 8:00 P.M.

TAP AT HUMBOLDT

Dog Farm

FRI, FEB 21, 7:00 P.M.

–

Those Acoustic Guys @ Those Acoustic Guy’s 4th Anniversary

SAT, FEB 22, 7:00 P.M.

III GUYS PIZZA – EDWARDSVILLE

Alibi

FRI, FEB 21, 7:00 P.M.

–

Chase Who?

SAT, FEB 22, 7:00 P.M.

III GUYS PIZZA – DALLAS

Jimmy Stranger

FRI, FEB 21, 7:00 P.M.

III GUYS PIZZA – MOUNTAINTOP

Christian Gratz of The Frost Duo

SAT, FEB 22, 7:00 P.M.

SHERMAN THEATER

Qoncert @ Sherman Showcase

FRI, FEB 21, 7:00 P.M

–

Love, Mika – Burlesque Show @ Sherman Theater (Rescheduled from Feb. 15, 2025)

SAT, FEB 22, 7:00 P.M.

–

The Downstrokes @ Sherman Showcase

SAT, FEB 22, 7:00 P.M.

MOHEGAN PENNSYLVANIA

Toga Party Band @ Breakers

FRI, FEB 21, 8:30 P.M.

–

Piano Night w/ Lee Strubeck @ Bean and Vine Café & Wine Bar

SAT, FEB 22, 7:00 P.M.

–

Toolshed Jack @ Breakers

SAT, FEB 22, 8:30 P.M.

–

Hoopla Band Lite @ Hive Taphouse

SAT, FEB 22, 9:30 P.M.

AJ’S BAR & GRILL

Jay Luke @ Grand Opening Weekend

FRI, FEB 21, 5:00 P.M.

–

DJ TK @ Grand Opening Weekend

FRI, FEB 21, 8:30 P.M.

–

The Wanabees @ Grand Opening Weekend

SAT, FEB 22, 8:00 P.M.

THE MINES

DJ Venom X @ Rumble in the Jungle Party

THURS, FEB 20, 9:00 P.M.

BROADWAY GRILLE

Open Mic w/ Matt Filer

THURS, FEB 20, 7:00 P.M.

–

The Rhythm Method

FRI, FEB 21, 7:00 P.M.

–

Q-Ball

SAT, FEB 22, 7:00 P.M.

–

Shark Sandwich

SUN, FEB 23, 3:00 P.M.

HONKYTONK

Chris Shrive

FRI, FEB 21, 5:00 P.M.

–

We The Living

FRI, FEB 21, 8:00 P.M.

–

The 335

SAT, FEB 22, 7:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – HARVEYS LAKE

Tori V

THURS, FEB 20, 6:00 P.M.

–

Triple Fret

FRI, FEB 21, 7:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – EDWARDSVILLE

Tori V Duo

FRI, FEB 21, 8:00 P.M.

JAM ROOM BREWING COMPANY

High Mileage

THURS, FEB 20, 5:00 P.M.

–

Backwoods Funk

FRI, FEB 21, 6:00 P.M.

–

Burl Millings

SUN, FEB 23, 2:00 P.M.

ARLOS TAVERN

Robbie & Jack

FRI, FEB 21, 6:30 P.M.

–

Robert Tellefson

SAT, FEB 22, 6:30 P.M.

–

Blues Jam

SUN, FEB 23, 3:00 P.M.

PENN’S PEAK

Jimmy Kenny and the Pirate Beach Band – Winter Beach Party

SAT, FEB 22, 8:00 P.M.

HARRY’S

Clarence Spady Band

THURS, FEB 20, 9:00 P.M.

–

Meet Me On Marcie

FRI, FEB 21, 9:00 P.M.

–

Tommy Guns Band

SAT, FEB 22, 9:00 P.M.

THE STONEHOUSE

Funky Thursday w/ Greenfield III

THURS, FEB 20, 8:00 P.M.

–

Blind Pigs

FRI, FEB 21, 8:00 P.M.

–

Govinda Rose

SAT, FEB 22, 8:00 P.M.

–

Carl Breese Band

SUN, FEB 23, 4:00 P.M.

PALERMO’S PIZZA

Randy Light, Firp, and Jim Carro

FRI, FEB 21, 8:00 P.M.

–

Marilyn Kennedy

SAT, FEB 22, 7:00 P.M.

DRAFTS BAR & GRILL

Wiggy & Flannery

FRI, FEB 21, 8:00 P.M.

–

Nowhere Slow

SAT, FEB 22, 9:00 P.M.

THE WOODLANDS INN

Dj HR BEATS & MC FishBoy @ Bollywood Party

SAT, FEB 22, 9:00 P.M.

–

M80 @ Streamside Lounge

SAT, FEB 22, 9:30 P.M.

WALDO’S TAVERN

No Surrender

SAT, FEB 22, 9:00 P.M.

CHEAP SHOTS BAR & RESTAURANT

570hh Duo

FRI, FEB 21, 9:00 P.M.

–

Hurricanes – ZZ Top Tribute Band

SAT, FEB 22, 9:00 P.M.

–

The Wanabees

SUN, FEB 23, 4:00 P.M.

FRANK’S PUB

High Ground

SAT, FEB 22, 8:00 P.M.

–

Brady Goldsmith

SUN, FEB 23, 4:00 P.M.

MAUCH CHUNK OPERA HOUSE

Neighbor

FRI, FEB 21, 8:00 P.M.

–

Savoy Truffle – the Music of George Harrison

SAT, FEB 22, 8:00 P.M.

POOR RICHARDS PUB

The Boock and Burke Duo

FRI, FEB 21, 9:00 P.M.

–

The Violet Sisters

SAT, FEB 22, 8:00 P.M.

THE RITZ THEATER

Club 90s Presents Justin Bieber Night

FRI, FEB 21, 9:30 P.M.

–

Lounge Act – A Tribute to Nirvana

SAT, FEB 22, 6:00 P.M.

Did we miss something? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.