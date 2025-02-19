There’s something cool involving music happening in every town throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania this weekend! Find local up-and-coming artists as well as local music legends gracing stages across the region and warming our souls with live entertainment.
All venues/events listed in no particular order, the lineup changes weekly.
Cover Photo of the Week: We’re lucky to be in Clarence Spady‘s show circuit here in NEPA! Catch renowned American blues singer-songwriter and guitar god Clarence Spady & The Electric City Band play Harry’s in Scranton on Thursday Night, Feb. 20, then Clarence Spady joins NYC-based funk band Li’nard’s Many Moods for a performance at Summit Cigar in Clarks Summit on Friday, Feb. 21.
(Photo Credit – Matt Giambra for DiscoverNEPA
By: Gabrielle Lang, glang@timesleader.com
F.M. KIRBY CENTER
Jazz at Lincoln Center presents: New Orleans Songbook
THURS, FEB 20, 7:00 P.M.
–
Eddie 9V w/ Bret Alexander @ The Winter Blues
SAT, FEB 22, 8:00 P.M.
RIVER STREET JAZZ CAFE
Joey Harkum w/ Elephants Dancing
FRI, FEB 21, 8:00 P.M.
–
Drifting From Shore – Jerry Garcia Tribute
SAT, FEB 22, 8:00 P.M.
VOODOO BREWING
Fatal Misconception, Eternal Lacertation, and Coppermine @ Moshpit Mayhem 2 w/ Smash Master Wrasslin’
SUN, FEB 23, 4:00 P.M.
SUMMIT CIGAR
Li’Nard’s Many Moods featuring Clarence Spady
FRI, FEB 21, 8:00 P.M.
–
Lipstick & Rye
SAT, FEB 22, 8:00 P.M.
THE VSPOT BAR
Gabriella Tolerico
THURS, FEB 20, 8:00 P.M.
–
Kartune
FRI, FEB 21, 9:00 P.M.
–
Esta Coda w/ Joe Burke & Co., Rosary Guild, and If Kansas Had Trees
SAT, FEB 22, 9:30 P.M.
MCGRATH’S PUB & EATERY
Bliss Duo
FRI, FEB 21, 7:00 P.M.
UNION VAPORS
Spew, Academy Order, One Revived, FiendStar, Salem Moon
SAT, FEB 22, 9:00 P.M.
BENNY BREWING CO.
Gone Crazy
FRI, FEB 21, 6:30 P.M.
–
K8 Solo
SAT, FEB 22, 6:30 P.M.
CAMELBACK RESORT
Ashley Marquez @ Berrelli’s Italian Chophouse
THURS, FEB 20, 6:00 P.M.
–
Doug Kaetz @ Berrelli’s Italian Chophouse
FRI, FEB 21, 6:00 P.M.
–
Andy Tirado @ La Colombe
FRI, FEB 21, 8:00 P.M.
–
DJ SMITH @ Thirsty Camel’s Winter DJ Series
SAT, FEB 22, 1:00 P.M.
–
Jim Roberti Band @ Thirsty Camel
SAT, FEB 22, 5:00 P.M.
–
Hannah Noel @ Berrelli’s Italian Chophouse
SAT, FEB 22, 6:00 P.M.
–
Ashley Marquez @ La Colombe
SAT, FEB 22, 8:00 P.M.
TAP AT HUMBOLDT
Dog Farm
FRI, FEB 21, 7:00 P.M.
–
Those Acoustic Guys @ Those Acoustic Guy’s 4th Anniversary
SAT, FEB 22, 7:00 P.M.
III GUYS PIZZA – EDWARDSVILLE
Alibi
FRI, FEB 21, 7:00 P.M.
–
Chase Who?
SAT, FEB 22, 7:00 P.M.
III GUYS PIZZA – DALLAS
Jimmy Stranger
FRI, FEB 21, 7:00 P.M.
III GUYS PIZZA – MOUNTAINTOP
Christian Gratz of The Frost Duo
SAT, FEB 22, 7:00 P.M.
SHERMAN THEATER
Qoncert @ Sherman Showcase
FRI, FEB 21, 7:00 P.M
–
Love, Mika – Burlesque Show @ Sherman Theater (Rescheduled from Feb. 15, 2025)
SAT, FEB 22, 7:00 P.M.
–
The Downstrokes @ Sherman Showcase
SAT, FEB 22, 7:00 P.M.
MOHEGAN PENNSYLVANIA
Toga Party Band @ Breakers
FRI, FEB 21, 8:30 P.M.
–
Piano Night w/ Lee Strubeck @ Bean and Vine Café & Wine Bar
SAT, FEB 22, 7:00 P.M.
–
Toolshed Jack @ Breakers
SAT, FEB 22, 8:30 P.M.
–
Hoopla Band Lite @ Hive Taphouse
SAT, FEB 22, 9:30 P.M.
AJ’S BAR & GRILL
Jay Luke @ Grand Opening Weekend
FRI, FEB 21, 5:00 P.M.
–
DJ TK @ Grand Opening Weekend
FRI, FEB 21, 8:30 P.M.
–
The Wanabees @ Grand Opening Weekend
SAT, FEB 22, 8:00 P.M.
THE MINES
DJ Venom X @ Rumble in the Jungle Party
THURS, FEB 20, 9:00 P.M.
BROADWAY GRILLE
Open Mic w/ Matt Filer
THURS, FEB 20, 7:00 P.M.
–
The Rhythm Method
FRI, FEB 21, 7:00 P.M.
–
Q-Ball
SAT, FEB 22, 7:00 P.M.
–
Shark Sandwich
SUN, FEB 23, 3:00 P.M.
HONKYTONK
Chris Shrive
FRI, FEB 21, 5:00 P.M.
–
We The Living
FRI, FEB 21, 8:00 P.M.
–
The 335
SAT, FEB 22, 7:00 P.M.
GROTTO PIZZA – HARVEYS LAKE
Tori V
THURS, FEB 20, 6:00 P.M.
–
Triple Fret
FRI, FEB 21, 7:00 P.M.
GROTTO PIZZA – EDWARDSVILLE
Tori V Duo
FRI, FEB 21, 8:00 P.M.
JAM ROOM BREWING COMPANY
High Mileage
THURS, FEB 20, 5:00 P.M.
–
Backwoods Funk
FRI, FEB 21, 6:00 P.M.
–
Burl Millings
SUN, FEB 23, 2:00 P.M.
ARLOS TAVERN
Robbie & Jack
FRI, FEB 21, 6:30 P.M.
–
Robert Tellefson
SAT, FEB 22, 6:30 P.M.
–
Blues Jam
SUN, FEB 23, 3:00 P.M.
PENN’S PEAK
Jimmy Kenny and the Pirate Beach Band – Winter Beach Party
SAT, FEB 22, 8:00 P.M.
HARRY’S
Clarence Spady Band
THURS, FEB 20, 9:00 P.M.
–
Meet Me On Marcie
FRI, FEB 21, 9:00 P.M.
–
Tommy Guns Band
SAT, FEB 22, 9:00 P.M.
THE STONEHOUSE
Funky Thursday w/ Greenfield III
THURS, FEB 20, 8:00 P.M.
–
Blind Pigs
FRI, FEB 21, 8:00 P.M.
–
Govinda Rose
SAT, FEB 22, 8:00 P.M.
–
Carl Breese Band
SUN, FEB 23, 4:00 P.M.
PALERMO’S PIZZA
Randy Light, Firp, and Jim Carro
FRI, FEB 21, 8:00 P.M.
–
Marilyn Kennedy
SAT, FEB 22, 7:00 P.M.
DRAFTS BAR & GRILL
Wiggy & Flannery
FRI, FEB 21, 8:00 P.M.
–
Nowhere Slow
SAT, FEB 22, 9:00 P.M.
THE WOODLANDS INN
Dj HR BEATS & MC FishBoy @ Bollywood Party
SAT, FEB 22, 9:00 P.M.
–
M80 @ Streamside Lounge
SAT, FEB 22, 9:30 P.M.
WALDO’S TAVERN
No Surrender
SAT, FEB 22, 9:00 P.M.
CHEAP SHOTS BAR & RESTAURANT
570hh Duo
FRI, FEB 21, 9:00 P.M.
–
Hurricanes – ZZ Top Tribute Band
SAT, FEB 22, 9:00 P.M.
–
The Wanabees
SUN, FEB 23, 4:00 P.M.
FRANK’S PUB
High Ground
SAT, FEB 22, 8:00 P.M.
–
Brady Goldsmith
SUN, FEB 23, 4:00 P.M.
MAUCH CHUNK OPERA HOUSE
Neighbor
FRI, FEB 21, 8:00 P.M.
–
Savoy Truffle – the Music of George Harrison
SAT, FEB 22, 8:00 P.M.
POOR RICHARDS PUB
The Boock and Burke Duo
FRI, FEB 21, 9:00 P.M.
–
The Violet Sisters
SAT, FEB 22, 8:00 P.M.
THE RITZ THEATER
Club 90s Presents Justin Bieber Night
FRI, FEB 21, 9:30 P.M.
–
Lounge Act – A Tribute to Nirvana
SAT, FEB 22, 6:00 P.M.
Did we miss something? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.