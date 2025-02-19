In this thirteenth part of my retrospective Oscar Outlook, I’ll be eliminating Alfred Hitchcock’s Best Picture winner, a film close to the hearts of Pennsylvanians, and the highest grossing movie of all-time.

26. “Rebecca” (1940)

Isn’t it weird that the Oscars’ favorite Hitchcock movie is “Rebecca”? It’s probably not his most thrilling work, but I still like this one a lot. The twists and turns outmaneuver many of the era’s best noirs, and the lead performances from Laurence Olivier and Joan Fontaine are terrific. Judith Anderson as the manipulative Mrs. Danvers steals the show, however, and was rightly nominated for an Oscar for her portrayal. There was a time I could recite the plot of “Rebecca” for fun. That ability has faded over the years, but the film’s distinct strangeness persists in my memory.

25. “The Apartment” (1960)

The cast triangle at the center of “The Apartment” is a treat. Jack Lemmon’s Baxter is a sort of corporate pushover that no one wants to be, but most are. Shirley MacLaine’s Fran is an absolute sweetheart, but her entanglement with Fred MacMurray’s slimy Sheldrake is the source of the film’s tension. I love seeing Baxter become a character rather than a doormat, and Billy Wilder nailed the transformation. In crafting one of the great romantic comedies – and Christmas movies? – Wilder established himself as the gold standard writer-director.

24. “Birdman: Or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)” (2014)

Hollywood chose a film from the other coast in 2014 in “Birdman: [Insert Obnoxiously Long Subtitle].” A purposely pretentious look at Broadway culture from behind the curtain, “Birdman” is most remembered for its frenetic backstage pace and the one-shot trickery of Emmanuel Lubezki. It makes sense that the best modern Broadway film is essentially a live performance. The craft is what really stands out to me in “Birdman,” but the script isn’t half bad if you’re into show business. Michael Keaton should have won Best Actor for his lead role here, and I’ll die on that hill. Reward original characters!

23. “Gone with the Wind” (1939)

How do we grapple with a film that continues to empower racists, all while being a significant cinematic achievement? First, we educate. If you’re looking for a historic account of the Civil War, you won’t find it in the Lost Cause hokum of “Gone with the Wind.” If you’re looking for a sweeping tale that looks to be about 30 years ahead of its time on a technical level, this is the film for you. With proper context, “Gone with the Wind” is the masterpiece it was thought to be at the time of its release. I’d be naive, however, to think the average audience member is willing to take the time to understand where the film misses badly.

22. “Spotlight” (2015)

As a journalist, “Spotlight” means a lot to me. As someone who hates all forms of abuse, “Spotlight” means a lot to me. As a person who loves great filmmaking, “Spotlight” means a lot to me. Understated but never slight, this movie has some of the sharpest dialogue you’ll find. It’s raw and emotional, and it doesn’t spare the audience from the details of the church’s sickening child sex abuses. In order to properly tell this story, you’ll have to upset a few folks, just as the brave journalists at the center of the story did in real life. I’ve taken a lot from “Spotlight,” and I love that the Academy chose it as the best of its year.

21. “Rocky” (1976)

“Rocky” is probably the best film set in Pennsylvania, and it likewise met the moment of winning Best Picture the year of the United States’ bicentennial (even though the current U.S. is closer to the “Network” universe than the “Rocky” one). It’s an inspiring film, no doubt, but I don’t think it dips fully into corniness. In fact, “Rocky” is pretty gritty. I think it’s been co-opted as something quintessentially Philadelphia by Eagles fans, but it’s far more universal than that. Even in a world where boxing is outside of the mainstream, the drama and bravery of that specific form of sports encounter has rippled across the public consciousness.

Sam Zavada is counting down his ranking of every Best Picture winner in the history of the Academy Awards in the lead up to this year’s ceremony on March 2. Participate in the Times Leader Readers’ Ballot for the 97th Oscars by filling out the form at https://bit.ly/4hd8n6F. The Readers’ Ballot will close on Friday, Feb. 27, at 8 p.m. and will be revealed in the Saturday, March 1, edition of the Times Leader.

