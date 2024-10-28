WILKES-BARRE – The F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts and Briggs Farm Blues Festival present “The Winter Blues” with Eddie 9V with special guest Bret Alexander as part of the Chandelier Concert Series on Saturday, February 22, at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets are now on sale for $20.00 in advance and $25.00 the day of the show. Tickets can be purchased online at kirbycenter.org, ticketmaster.com, and at the F.M. Kirby Center Box Office.

Long-standing summer music festival that happens every year in Nescopeck, Briggs Farm Blues Festival, brings back one of their top acts from the 2023 celebration to the city of Wilkes-Barre for a special winter show.

Eddie 9 Volt a.k.a. Eddie 9V rose to stardom in the blues scene while he played his way through the south, impressing crowds with his masterful guitar and his soulful original songs. He’s known for his modern spin on Southern soul, blues, and funk, and rock music! He most recently released a new single in October 2024, called ” Love Moves Slow.”

Eddie 9V will be joined by acclaimed musician and local pioneer in Americana rock, Bret Alexander.