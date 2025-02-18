Smash Master Wrasslin’ is an NEPA-based pro wrestling company that hosts events with dedicated performers throughout the Northeast.

Smash Master Wrasslin’ presents a no-ring bar fight at Voodoo Brewing in Scranton on Sunday, Feb. 23, with the doors opening at 4 p.m.

SCRANTON — Professional wrestling is onto a new era, and so is NEPA-based, Smash Master Wrasslin’.

With WWE Raw’s big move to Netflix and many alternative leagues snagging spots on streaming and cable, wrestling hasn’t been this hot since we could smell what The Rock was cooking! Venues everywhere are noticing and giving the people what they want.

“There’s a bloom right now,” said Smash “Wrassler,” producer, and event organizer Alexander Bateman. “We’ve had a bloom over the last two or three years in the area. You hear wrestling and think WWE — but this is local.”

NO RING WRASSLIN’

Local pro wrestling collective Smash Master Wrasslin’ will host their No Ring Bar Fight, “Moshpit Mayhem 2,” at Voodoo Brewing in Scranton on Sunday, Feb. 23. The event will feature six matches and three live local bands. The doors open at 4 p.m. and the show begins at 5 p.m.

— I mean, who doesn’t want to witness a legal bar fight?

No ring wrestling uses the whole bar as its stage. With three metalcore/deathcore bands also on the lineup, expect a moshpit area with the fight happening smack in the middle! Nobody’s left up in the nosebleeds and everyone’s a part of the show.

“When you’re at an indie show, a smash show, you’re right up in the action. We’re right there with you,” said Bateman.

Guests are encouraged to get involved, that’s what makes these live wrestling events unlike any other experience. Now with local bands getting into the mix, the crowd is in for non-stop entertainment.

Alexander Bateman, who both wrestles and produces, combines music and wrestling for a literal collision of arts and entertainment. He took the idea from the owner of Smash Master Wrasslin’ and ran with it!

“I was able to combine my two favorite things under one roof,” said Bateman. “My favorite part is getting to see the vision come true, getting to see the bands come in and play. The fans have a different outlet here. It’s not your typical ‘going to the bar on a Sunday.’”

Bateman said his focus is introducing music fans to local wrestling while introducing wrestling fans to local music. It’s a great way to get in front of new eyes and at the end of the day, he gets to say — ‘yep, I made that happen’.

Smash Master Wrasslin’ is no stranger to Voodoo Brewing. The first Moshpit Mayhem took place there back in Dec. 2024 and they continue to use the venue for both in-ring and no-ring shows.

“They got the drinks and the food. We bring the party,” said Bateman.

Photo Credit – Livelifewell Photography

A SMASHING HISTORY

Smash Master Wrasslin’ was formed by Rosh Koch (who’s also a wrestler known as “Masty”) in July 2022. The pro wrestling group is based out of the NEPA area and has been making waves in local live events. They promote themselves as rowdy rural wrestling and host events with dedicated performers throughout the Northeast.

Alexander Bateman wrestles all over the Northeast as well. New Jersey is even a home away from home for him. He started training at Back Breakers in Scranton in 2018 and took time off during COVID. He started back up in March 2023 and joined Smash Master Wrasslin’ in their mission.

“I was a wrestler before I got into this part of it. I’ve seen every part of the business,” said Alexander Bateman. “It’s different from your normal form of local arts.”

Bateman leverages NEPA artists, venues, and influencers from within the local scene to continue getting each other’s names out there. He works closely with Gus the Savage, has held events at Bar & Company in Olyphant, and has crashed NEPA Scene’s Open Mic Night.

Wrestlers that perform in Smash Wrasslin’ events also come from all over. They’ve got a core group from the Scranton area including performers from Archbald’s High Ground Pro Wrestling, Next Era Pro in Mayfield, as well as others.

And it’s not just for the boys, there are plenty of women’s wrestlers stepping into the spotlight too. Riley Krowe celebrates her birthday at Moshpit Mayhem 2 on Sunday. They’ve also seen performances from Shelby Waters of NEPA, Angel Metro, and more up-and-coming stars.

Smash also brings people in from NYC, West Virginia, Connecticut, etc. and many other areas to keep fresh entertainment flowing into our region.

SMASH MOUNTAIN THIS MARCH

In addition, a few weeks after the ‘No Ring’ event, Smash Master Wrasslin’ will hold their annual tournament, Smash Mountain, at Throop Civic Center in Throop, which will highlight homegrown talent on Saturday, March 15 starting at 2 p.m.

Smash Mountain is their yearly tournament, the main event with a ring and all the showmanship. Performers will showcase their skills over three distinct rounds. Round One is by pitfall, Round Two is by knock-out or submission, and Round Three is one of my personal favorites, a ladder match.

Smash Wrasslin’ Master now has their own championship belts and are ready to dish em’ out to those who deem themselves worthy! Bateman himself will be defending his tag team belt at Smash Mountain.

THE FUTURE OF WRASSLIN’

Smash Master Wrasslin’s ring and no-ring shows are spreading throughout the 570 and beyond.

This year for their farthest show of 2025, Smash will perform in Downtown Philadelphia for a one-off block party event with live bands and hip-hop artists also on the agenda. Smash graced Philly with their presence before during WWE’s Wrestlemania 40, when wrestling took over the city for a weekend and they look forward to returning.

Smash Wrasslin’ will also be a part of NEPA Scene Festival this summer, with the proceeds all going to Rich Howells and the local arts & entertainment publication. The event will take place in North Scranton this May. Smash will be joined by comedians, bands, and other entertainment throughout the day, but they are the main event.

Smash Master Wrasslin’ continues to branch out into the local entertainment scene with their fresh ideas, mind-blowing matches, and non-stop action. Experience all the in-your-face excitement and become a part of the show by attending one of their upcoming high-energy events.