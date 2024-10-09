Tickets go on sale to the public on Thursday, October 10 at 12:00 p.m. to see top-selling comic, Jo Koy, at the F.M. Kirby Center winter 2025.

WILKES-BARRE – Comedian Jo Koy just announced his Jo Koy: Just Being Koy Tour and will be at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday. February 23, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Thursday, October 10 at 12:00 p.m.. The Kirby Member presale begins Wednesday, October 9 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online at kirbycenter.org, ticketmaster.com, and at the F.M. Kirby Center Box Office during regular business hours. The minimum age for this show is 12.

“I never take for granted that I get to live out my dream on the stage every week and this new tour is something special that I can’t what to share with everyone,” says Jo Koy in the tour press release.

As one of today’s premiere stand-up comedians, Jo Koy has come a long way from his modest beginnings performing in a Las Vegas coffee house. Jo’s uniquely relatable comedy pulls inspiration from his colorful family that has translated into sold-out arenas around the world.

In 2017, Koy broke a record for the most tickets sold by a single artist at 23,000 tickets and 11 sold-out shows at The Neal S. Blaisdell Concert Hall in Honolulu. In response, the mayor’s office in Honolulu proclaimed November 24th as “Jo Koy Day.” In 2019, Jo Koy reached #1 on the Billboard Charts for his stand-up comedy album, Live From Seattle, and in 2018, he was given the prestigious “Stand-Up Comedian Of The Year” award at the Just For Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal.

In 2022, Koy kicked off his Funny Is Funny World Tour by selling-out the Climate Pledge Arena (over 14,000 tickets) in his hometown of Seattle and ended the tour with a sold-out show at Tacoma Dome (over 19,000 tickets). Today, he continues breaking sales records at some of the most prestigious venues around the world. The same year, he also starred in Universal Picture film “Easter Sunday,” set around a family gathering to celebrate the spring holiday. The comedy movie is based on Jo Koy’s life experiences and stand-up comedy. In 2023, Koy also appeared in Disney’s “Haunted Mansion” and voiced characters in Netflix’s animated films, “Monkey King” and “Leo. “

In 2023, it was announced that Jo Koy inked a two-special deal with Netflix. Koy has had six highly rated and successful stand-up specials on Comedy Central and Netflix. The prolific comedian continues to stay busy touring for his stand-up and doing much more in the meantime as well.

Laugh along with Jo Koy when he hits Wilkes-Barre’s F.M. Kirby Center on Sunday, February 23.