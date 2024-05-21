In the Loop Internet studio, Brian DiMattia sits down with The Pizza Hulk to unpack the layers of pizza love from New Jersey to Northeast Pennsylvania.

The food-lovers toss around the concept of evaluating pizza beyond a mere scale, touching on how history and personal encounters with a pizza place shape the fondness for their pies.

DiMattia and The Pizza Hulk share laughs over the absurdity of their sweet-tooth confessions and discuss the healthier path of fitness without the dizzying array of supplements.

Then, they wrap up with a reflection on how the foods they love, the stories they tell, and all the things that make them who they are — from TV shows and wrestling to comic book art and pizza — are all part of the same deliciously complex pie of life.

For more episodes of Food Fight Podcast with Brian DiMattia and all OnTheStacks podcasts check out the OnTheStacks Youtube or watch more episodes here in our Podcasts section.