STROUDSBURG — Get ready for an electrifying night of music as Sherman Theater presents its second Battle of the Bands event on Friday, May 24.

With a diverse lineup of skillful acts and $2,000 in cash prizes up for grabs, round two of Battle of the Bands promises to be an exhilarating showcase of local musical talent. Winners will be determined by audience response, musical talent, and on-stage performance.

Competing for the gold are eight hand-selected bands, each bringing their unique style to the stage. Doors opens 6:00 p.m. and the show begins at 7:00 p.m.

ARTIST LINEUP:

The Blue Kush

The Venom Assembly

Big Handsome

Black Horizon

Look Back Luna

ulTRAVIOlet

Goldenrod

These acts are selected to compete for $2,000 in cash – First Prize $800, Second $450, Third $250, and $100 for each of the remaining five participants.

The First Prize winner will also receive the potential for a headlining show in the Sherman Showcase and future consideration to open for a national performing artist at the Sherman Theater.

All participating bands will also have the opportunity to receive 10% – 50% off of gear ordered from Chauvet, Shure, Sweetwater, Pro X, Qsc, Eaw, and more.

Various genres of music will be represented at the high-energy competition and the bands will be judged on musical talent, on-stage performance, and audience response. Judges for the event are TBD.

Battle of the Bands at Sherman Theater is an excellent opportunity for regional musicians to demonstrate their talents in a friendly competition. In the venue’s first run back in December 2023, rock band based out of the Lehigh Valley Project 9 took first prize.