WILKES-BARRE – Experience the enchantment of the seasons come to life as the Dance Theatre of Wilkes-Barre proudly presents “Our Four Seasons,” an exquisite performance inspired by the timeless melodies of Vivaldi.

Come out to the F.M. Kirby Center on Sunday, May 26, at 6:00 p.m. for an unforgettable evening of artistry and grace.

Featuring a dazzling ensemble of 50 dancers, ranging from the youngest talents at three years old to four esteemed seniors. Each senior will dance their special season.

Live music adds an extra layer of magic to the performance. This is a show that promises to captivate audiences of all ages and leave a lasting impression. “Our Four Seasons” is an original choreographed piece by Director, Gina Malsky.

Ticket prices are $20 for adults, and $10 for children 10 and under.

Tickets can be purchased online at kirbycenter.org, ticketmaster.com, and at the F.M. Kirby Center Box Office during regular business hours or by calling 570-826-1100.

Dance Theatre of Wilkes-Barre offers instruction in classical ballet, jazz and modern dance. Professional teaching staff includes owner Gina Malsky and Lauren Medico.

This will also be the last performance before the F.M. Kirby Center’s summer hiatus. They will re-open in September 2024.