BERWICK — Jim Mirabelli of NEPA Pizza Review swings by recently-opened restaurant, Bricktown Pizza, to try a few variations of their New York/Neapolitan style pizza.

This small shop is big on flavor. He goes for take-out on this one and tastes the pepperoni pizza, hot wing pizza, and sweet sauce pizza. And, he has plenty of positive takeaways to share about all three very different pizzas.

Jim reports that this Berwick pizza destination’s recipes feature a crispy, charred crust that brings a boosted flavor and texture to the pie.

His favorite was the New York style sweet sauce (this one even made this Top 10 list for 2023) but all three definitely brought the bite!

Get a feel for Bricktown Pizza in Berwick with this video from NEPA Pizza Review and then read the full rating and review here: https://nepapizzareview.com/2024/01/bricktown-pizza-berwick.html