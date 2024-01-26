Every mature adult should always have a hidden list tucked away in their nightstand drawer. No, not a secret black book list of all their exes’ phone numbers either, but rather a bucket list of things we want to accomplish or places yet to adventure to. That was exactly the case for world class athlete Diane Nyad.

Three decades earlier, the swimmer left the water, competitively speaking, to pursue a prominent career as a sports journalist. Now at the ripe age of 60 years young, Diana starts getting a new itch; to complete an epic swim that has always eluded her: a 110-mile trek from Cuba to Florida. Heck, the only itch I get lately requires me to call my dermatologist to call me in an anti-steroidal cream to reduce the bumps and inflammation in areas I cannot begin to mention here. HIPPA folks!

Often referred to as the “Mount Everest” of swims, Diana, played splendidly by Academy Award nominee Annette Benning (American Beauty), along with her coach, ex-lover and best friend Bonnie Stoll, played by Jodi Foster (Contact).

I can’t say enough goodwill about this inspiring film. Diana Nyad is already in her early 60s when she vigorously attempts this treacherous swim yet again. And boy is it one for the record books. I felt accomplished just the other day when I mustered up the will to climb off my couch and go outside and grab something out of my car in the cold. I wish I possessed this lady’s stamina!

I think what hit home the hardest about this picture was just the simple will that people have to follow our own desires, even while those around us tell us it “can’t be done” or that we “are crazy.” I am still dumbfounded year after year how we live in a world where Annette Benning, and even more so Glenn Close, have never won an Oscar. But then we have these newcomers like Lily Gladstone (Killers Of the Flower Moon) poised to win the big award so early in her career.

And why is this, one may ask? It is because actresses like Annette and Glenn are both consistently so good at their craft, that the powers that be are just so used to seeing them be so solid at what they do, that they get overlooked time and time again.

Jodi Foster looked amazing in this, I don’t know what she is doing, but she was a pleasure to watch. Don’t think twice folks, dive right into this one headfirst, no floaties necessary!

