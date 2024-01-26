SCRANTON — This weekend, brave souls jump into ice, cold water for the Northeast Polar Plunge to raise funds and awareness for the Special Olympics Pennsylvania.

Join the Special Olympics Pennsylvania’s Northeast Region at Montage Mountain on Friday, January 26 for the Cool Schools Plunge from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and then the General Polar Plunge on Saturday, January 27 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Registration opens at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday or you can register ahead online. General registration is $50 and all registrants receive the Northeast Plunge T-Shirt.

Show up ready to plunge, in whatever you deem proper plunge attire. Some groups even don costumes! Oh, and definitely bring a warm, dry change of clothes.

I’m speaking from experience here, because I completed the Polar Plunge myself at Montage Mountain just before COVID in Janauary 2020! I plunged into the ice water with REALTORS® and staff from Classic Properties on an absolutely freezing winter day, and let me tell you — words do not describe the kind of cold you will experience. I ran so fast out of that water and directly into the changing room to put on several layers of sweats.

HOWEVER, the rush is simply amazing! You’ll feel so accomplished for braving this feat and checking something wild off your bucket list. Not to mention, it’s all for a good cause.

Bring the whole family, there will be something for everyone even if you’re not crazy enough to jump in! Stop by PLUNGETOWN for food and entertainment throughout the event.

Spectators are encouraged to cheer on individuals and teams from the viewing areas. If you’re not taking the plunge, you can also sign up with a one-time $50 donation as ‘Too Chicken to Plunge’ in support of the athletes.

If you can’t make it in-person, there’s still another way to participate virtually! Option #2 is the POLAR POP!

Pop a cold-water balloon over your head, or over the heads of friends and family members, to show your support of the Special Olympics. This option is open to everyone and is perfect for people who are unable to attend.

VIRTUAL POLAR POPPERS COMMIT TO:

Raise a minimum of $50 to get the Polar Plunge T-Shirt.

Post about your “pop” on social media using #WGPLUNGE and #NEPlunge

Challenge others to register and join in on the fun!

Come down to Montage Mountain on Saturday, January 27, to get in on the silly madness with Special Olympics Pennsylvania. Learn more about the Northeast Polar Plunge and Polar Pop on their website.