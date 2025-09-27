Event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mohegan Arena

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Diane McGee, Times Leader Media Group advertising director, said the Times Leader is a leader in hosting job fairs for Northeast Pennsylvania.

This week’s career expo is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday , Sept. 30, at the Mohegan Arena concourse.

As a media property, McGee said the Times Leader has promoted the expo through a variety of organic and paid media outlets within the market: daily newspaper ads; Timesleader.com high-impact ads; Cumulus radio, PA Live! and WBRE commercials; paid social media and programmatic advertising; targeted email blasts to local job seekers; and more.

Job seekers are ready to visit, McGee said.

“Looking at our preregistration numbers, we can see job seekers are excited and ready to see what opportunities are available,” she said. “Our recruiters are excited to engage with prospective job candidates.”

McGee also said to make sure you check out the recruitment advertising section in Sunday’s Times Leader.

“It will give you a great range of jobs that these local employers are hiring for,” she said.

If you’d like to register in advance for the expo for a chance to win prizes, go to timesleader.com/jobseeker — otherwise, we’ll see you on Tuesday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Parking and entry are free.