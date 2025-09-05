Kerry Miscavage, publisher of the Times Leader Media Group, and Mary Olszewski look forward to a pleasant evening at the Westmoreland Club.

Tracey Selingo; former King’s College president the Rev. Thomas O’Hara; Barry Dyller, Esq.; and Judge Lesa Gelb are happy to show their support for the Osterhout Free Library.

Eileen Rosengrant, in foreground, and her sister, Jennifer Sobeck, admire some of the many items on display as part of a fundraising auction held in conjunction with the Osterhout Library’s 21st annual Gala.

Karen and Dr. Rick Blum congratulate Dr. Thomas and Patricia Finan Castellano, who were recognized during the Gala with the presentation of the Evergreen Award in honor of their commitment to the Osterhout Free Library.

In the spirit of Phileas Fogg, who managed to travel “Around the World in 80 Days” in the famous book by Jules Verne, an avid reader can explore country after country “in one day, just by visiting one building in Wilkes-Barre,” Lindsay Griffin-Boylan said.

On Friday evening, Griffin-Boylan was among the scores of library fans who attended the 21st annual Gala & Auction to benefit the Osterhout Free Library. The event was held next door to the Osterhout’s main library, at the Westmoreland Club in Wilkes-Barre where, in keeping with an “Around the World” theme, a menu had been planned to represent the cuisine of various countries the fictitious Phileas Fogg had visited.

One highlight of the celebration was the presentation of the Evergreen Award to Dr. Thomas and Patricia Finan Castellano, longtime advocates and generous supporters of the library.

During a cocktail hour before the dinner, Patricia Castellano recalled visiting the library as a youngster to work on school assignments. Now, with time to read for pleasure, she leans toward history and historical fiction as favorite topics.

The $180-per-person gala was held in conjunction with an online auction and raffle, which included a chance to win a trip for two, worth $6,000, to San Francisco. The Gala Committee gratefully acknowledged Discover NEPA, Powered by Mericle, as presenting sponsor of the event, and John Carson of Bedrock Environmental as premier sponsor of the event.