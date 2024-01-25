This week in the blu door studio, Bill is joined by @CoryPanettieri, Founder of the Locals Only Project.

In this episode, Bill and Cory talk about the entrepreneurial grind and the sacrifices of building a brand, remaining authentic on social media, seizing opportunities for monetization and growth, and building a reliable reputation for success.

