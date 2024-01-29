WILKES-BARRE –The F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts announces 6th Annual Kirby Fest this spring. The event runs from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 20.

All proceeds benefit the F.M. Kirby Center’s community outreach and children’s programming, which provide local children a chance to experience the performing arts free of charge. The celebration supports the community, the arts, and the kids!

This all-inclusive event features local beer, wine, cider, spirits and food tastings, a Kirby Fest souvenir glass, live entertainment, local artist displays and a silent auction with signed memorabilia from Kirby stars.

Tickets prices start at $30 for members, $35 for non-members in advance, and $40 the day of the event.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at kirbycenter.org and at the Box Office during regular business hours or by calling 570-826-1100.

Genuine Metro Shelving & Productivity Solutions is the presenting sponsor for the 6th annual Kirby Fest.

Event partners and participants of the 2024 event will be announced in coming weeks.

If you are interesting in becoming a sponsor for Kirby Fest, please visit: https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=E230801&id=24