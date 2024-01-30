SmackDown returns to Wilkes-Barre on Friday, May 10, and tickets go on sale Friday, February 2.

WILKES-BARRE — The superstars of World Wrestling Entertainment are set to return to the ring at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza for Friday Night SmackDown on Friday, May 10, beginning at 7:45 p.m.

They’re back again for spring 2024. WWE just shared that the star-studded wrestling cast coming back to Wilkes-Barre with Superstars like LA Knight, Randy Orton, The Bloodline’s Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa, Bianca Belair, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley, The Street Profits, AJ Styles and Damage CTRL, among others. The lineup is subject to change ahead of WWE’s return to northeastern Pennsylvania.

Tickets for the event begin at $25 and will be available beginning next week.

Tickets for the event will be available for purchase starting Friday, February 2, at 10:00 a.m and can be purchased on Ticketmaster.com or by visiting the NBT Bank Box Office at the Mohegan Sun Arena.

For more information about the event, visit Mohegan Sun Arena’s official website.

The two-hour Friday Night SmackDown will be broadcast live from the Mohegan Sun Arena and air on FOX beginning at 8:00 p.m.

With more than 1,100 original episodes, SmackDown is the second longest-running weekly episodic program in U.S. primetime TV history, only behind WWE’s other flagship program, Monday Night Raw (by number of original episodes).