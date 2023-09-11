LUZERNE — After a 3 year hiatus, the Luzerne Fall Pumpkin Festival is back and better than ever!

The Luzerne Merchants Association holds the 25th Anniversary of its Fall Pumpkin Festival on Saturday, September 16 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The festival to welcome in the autumn season will be held on Main Street in the town of Luzerne. The day includes bounce houses, food trucks and over 100 vendors. There will be live wood carving, street games, and free pumpkin decorating for the kids.

As for the live music you can catch: DJ EFX will provide music from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Joan Harris Dance Centre will entertain from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., and Wayside will perform live music from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in the bank parking lot.

Entry to this event is free and open to the public.