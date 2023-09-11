PITTSTON — WVIA, Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania’s PBS and NPR affiliate, hosts the 2023 ArtScene Conference on Tuesday, September 19 at the WVIA Studios.

The second ArtScene Conference coincides with the 25th anniversary of WVIA’s ArtScene, a weekly radio show and podcast. The conference will focus on the theme of diversity, inclusion, and accessibility within art spaces and in the arts community.

“We devoted the first ArtScene conference to examining ways artists and arts groups can use social media to build connections with audiences and each other,” said WVIA’s Erika Funke, host of ArtScene. “The arts reflect societal and cultural issues and currents, and during the pandemic it became clear to us that many in the creative community are now more than ever concerned with reflecting the new demographic realities in society and in our region. We hope this ArtScene conference will provide a forum for an exciting interchange of ideas and strategies to enhance the quality of life for one and all in the way we firmly believe the arts can do.”

The goal of the conference is for arts community members from different counties and different types of organizations to share ideas with one another.

“WVIA is proud to showcase the important work of many regional organizations, and we’re delighted to present this ArtScene Conference to support our arts and cultural community,” said WVIA Senior Vice President, Chris Norton. “It’s especially appropriate this year as we celebrate the 50th anniversary of WVIA Radio, your arts, news, and information station.”

The conference will feature a variety of speakers, including artists, arts administrators, and community leaders. Topics include:

Funding and grants available to artists and arts organizations to improve diversity and accessibility

The importance of diversity and inclusion in the arts

How to make art spaces more accessible

Strategies for creating a more inclusive arts community

What it means to be diverse, equitable, and inclusive and what’s necessary to change an organization’s culture

The keynote speaker will be two time award-winning Wiley published author and inventor of the Reframe Cultural Maturity Assessment, Jeffrey L. Bowman. Bowman is the co-founder and CEO of Reframe and the author of “Reframe The Marketplace: The Total Market Approach to the New Majority” and white paper, “Leadership, Marketing and the New Majority”.

The 2023 ArtScene conference is open to the public, but seating is limited so early registration is encouraged. There will be several panel discussions, a roundtable discussion, Q&A, a book signing with the keynote speaker, networking, and lunch will be provided.

The conference will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 19, at WVIA’s Studios, located at 100 WVIA Way in Pittston. Registration is available online.