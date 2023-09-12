STROUDSBURG — Hunter Hayes brings his Flying Solo Tour to the Sherman Theater on Friday, December 8.

Multi-instrumentalist and platinum-selling artist Hunter Hayes is an embodiment of the type of musician that embraces change and strives to rewrite the rules. After debuting on the scene with a platinum-certified album, Hayes has charted his own path, moving from his country roots into the genre-bending world that he was destined for.

On his album, Red Sky, the singer-songwriter is executing at the highest level of his musical career: crafting memorable melodies and instantly catchy hooks albeit with a top-notch musician’s discerning ear. His music is both a reflection of his influences, and a product of his prodigious multi-instrumental talents, reflected by the fact that he plays every instrument on his records.

The Louisiana native has garnered over 2 billion on-demand global streams since the release of his debut album, along with six gold and platinum-certified singles. In addition to his legendary headlining shows, Hayes has also toured with superstars like Taylor Swift, Carrie Underwood, and has headlined sold-out shows across the US, Canada, Europe, and Asia. With over 50 award nominations and wins, including five GRAMMY© nominations, Hayes is just getting started.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, September 15, and are available at shermantheater.com or at the Sherman Theater Box Office at 570-420-2808.