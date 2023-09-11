MACUNGIE — The best fiddlers and fiddle enthusiasts from across the region gather at Bear Creek Mountain Resort for Berks Fiddle Fest on Sunday, September 17 from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

The event draws nearly 3,000 people for a day of music, fellowship, and home-cooked food to the Lehigh Valley, with the beautiful mountain serving as the gorgeous backdrop.

Everyone is welcome to attend Berks Fiddle Fest, but aspiring and established fiddle players may also take part in the festival! There’s an Open Mic in Bear Creek’s amphitheater where they can perform their own acoustic act and discover local musicians carrying on folklore traditions.

This affordable family-friendly event dedicates the day to celebrating American folk music. For the kids, there will be face painting, crafting, goat-snuggling and mini Highland cows.

Admission is $15 for guests ages 13 and above, and free for children under 12.

Live performances for Berks Fiddle Fest include:

10:00 AM – Gospel Service

10:30 AM – Meadowood Music Student Show Case

11:00 AM – Hillary Klug

12:00 – Jocelyn Pettit and Ellen Gira – Sponsored by Main Street Getaways Dream Vacations

1:00 PM – Salute to America and 40yrs of Fiddle Music

1:15 PM – Fiddle Competition ages 12 and under

2:15 PM – Fig for a Kiss – Sponsored by The String Tree

2:45 PM – Fiddle Competition ages 13-17

3:45 PM – Fig for a Kiss

4:15 PM – Fiddle Competition ages 18 and older

5:00 PM – Fiddlemania, Awards Ceremony, and Swing Low Jam

5:30 PM – Hillary Klug

Attendees of Berks Fiddle Fest can turn their adventure into a vacation and stay at Bear Creek Mountain Resort, the venue for the music festival. This four-season hotel offers two restaurants and countless activities for guests, such as archery, axe-throwing, yoga, biking, tours, hiking, kayaking, tennis, basketball, volleyball, fishing, and more.