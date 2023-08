Jim Mirabelli of NEPA Pizza Review stopped by historic Ruby’s Inn restaurant in Nanticoke to try their classic cheese pizza pie. This local favorite has not only great pizza, but also a great atmosphere. It’s no wonder why customers rave about this place!

Here’s what Mirabelli had to say of this Luzerne County slice so you can try this spot for yourself:

Read the full review and rating from NEPA Pizza Review here: https://nepapizzareview.com/2023/07/rubys-inn-nanticoke.html