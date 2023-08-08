STROUDSBURG – Magician and comedian Justin Willman brings his Magic For Humans In Person Tour to the Sherman Theater on Saturday, August 12.

Doors open at 7:00, then the magic and the laughs begin at 8:00 p.m.

Justin Willman is the mind behind “Magic For Humans” which premiered on Netflix in 2018. He is both the star and the producer of this hit magic show and performs tricks to unsuspecting people on the street. On Saturday, he brings the show to the Sherman stage.

Apart from that, you may also recognize Willman from his five years of hosting Cupcake Wars as well as other game shows and baking competitions. He made regular appearances and performed magic on The Tonight Show, The Today Show, Conan, and more. This guy brings his comedy and his magic everywhere!

Willman combines the awe of magic with the art of humor to create a memorable experience for each “human.” Many have accused the Netflix show of using green screens or paid actors but truly — the magic and the reactions are all real. Willman is just great at what he does and on August 12, you can see it for yourself live.

Tickets for the show and the Meet and Greet are available at shermantheater.com or at the Sherman Theater Box Office at 570-420-2808.