Drip Coffee Co. opens drive-thru cafe in Pittston

PITTSTON — Drip Coffee Co. celebrated its grand opening in Pittston on Feb 17 and now serves NEPA with coffee, tea, and bakery items from its new, inventive location offering drive-thru and walk-up service.

This old, tiny banking and ATM location on Main St was converted into a convenient, locally-owned and operated option for caffeine on the go. Skip Dunkin and support local by opting for this new drive-thru option that serves La Colombe Coffee.

Drip Coffee Co. has got all of coffee’s greatest hits, from cold brews to cortados, with all your favorite flavors on the menu. They also provide non-coffee options, including a full tea menu and sweet baked goods.

One of Drip’s unique non-coffee beverage offerings is their Lotus Energy Refreshers, which are made from a blend of coffee fruit, green coffee beans, superfruits, lotus flower extract, and other botanicals.

I stopped there myself this week for a Caramel Iced Latte and a Strawberry/Blueberry Yogurt Parfait on my way to the Times Leader. The coffee is nice and strong, even in an iced coffee and the yogurt parfait was a perfect breakfast-on-the-move choice.

The baristas were friendly and fast. Even with a line, the goods were in my hands in just a few moments and I was back on the road.

The new establishment is cute, small, and aesthetically pleasing. Each element was clearly carefully thought out. Drip Coffee Co. is ideal for a little coffee detour on your way to or from work. Just make sure you turn up Broad St because you can’t enter directly from Main St and I definitely passed it the first time.

Drip Coffee Co. is open Monday through Sunday in Downtown Pittston from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.