NEPA Live Music List: Weekend of Feb 23 to Feb 26

Here’s The Weekender’s big list of live entertainment happening around town, from Lake Harmony to Wilkes-Barre, on Thurs, Feb 23 to Sun, Feb 26. We’re adding Thirsty Thursday into the live music mix now too, for four days of local artists every weekend.

By: Gabrielle Lang, glang@timesleader.com

Benny Brewing

Teddy Young Duo

FRI, FEBRUARY 24, 6:30 P.M.

–

Ian and Nigel

SAT, FEBRUARY 24, 6:30 P.M.

***

Groove Brewing

American Buffalo Ghost

SAT, FEBRUARY 25, 5:00 P.M.

***

River Street Jazz Café

Tory V & The Karma

FRI, FEBRUARY 24, 8:30 P.M.

–

Another Day Dawns Unplugged – Parlor Beverages Presents

SAT, FEBRUARY 25, 8:00 P.M.

***

Scranton Cultural Center at the Masonic Template

7th Annual Winter Blues Guitarmageddon

FRI, FEBRUARY 24, 7:30 P.M.

***

Finnegan’s Irish Rock Club

Big King Moose – for Gary’s Birthday

SAT, FEBRUARY 25, 9:30 P.M.

***

The Woodlands

M-80 @ The Executive Lounge

SAT FEBRUARY 25, 9:30 P.M.

–

DJ Kells @ Club Evolution

SAT, FEBRUARY 25, 9:00 P.m.

***

River Grille

DJ Ooh Wee

SAT, FEBRUARY 25, 8:00 PM

***

The V Spot

Strangers Trio

THURS, FEBRUARY 23, 8:00 P.M.

–

Brotality • Slapjaw • Brimstoner • Blind Choice

FRI, FEBRUARY 24, 9:00 P.M.

–

Lost Dogs (Pearl Jam Tribute)

SAT, FEBRUARY 25, 9:00 P.M.

***

Penn’s Peak

Tusk -World’s #1 Tribute to Fleetwood Mac (SOLD OUT)

SAT, FEBRUARY 25, 8:00 P.M.

***

Heat Nightclub

DJ David Petrilla

SAT, FEBRUARY 25

***

Mohegan Sun Casino

The JOB (The Jay Orrell Band) @ Breakers

FRI, FEBRUARY 24, 8:30 P.M.

–

Fuzzy Park Band @ The Hive Taphouse

FRI, FEBRUARY 24, 9:30 P.M.

–

Zandi Holup @ Breakers

SAT, FEBRUARY 25, 7:00 P.M.

–

Kris & The Trainwrecks @ Breakers

SAT, FEBRUARY 25, 8:30 P.M.

–

Leighann & Company @ The Hive Taphouse

SAT, FEBRUARY 25, 9:30 P.M.

***

The Keystone Stage

D.F.M. – Presented by Rose Amp Records

FRI, FEBRUARY 24, 10:00 P.M.

–

E57 with Days In Transit and Jung Bergo

SAT, FEBRUARY 25, 8:00 P.M.

***

Mauch Chunk Opera House

Wishbone Ash

SAT, FEBRUARY 25, 8:00 P.M.

***

The Shawnee Inn

The Rollin’ Sushi Band @ ShawneeCraft Taproom for Rhythm & Brews

FRI, FEBRUARY 24, 7:00 P.M.

–

Cody James @ ShawneeCraft Taproom for Rhythm & Brews

SAT, FEBRUARY 25, 2:00 P.M.

–

Lonesome Found @ ShawneeCraft Taproom for Rhythm & Brews

SAT, FEBRUARY 25, 7:00 P.M.

–

Hannah Noel @ ShawneeCraft Taproom for Rhythm & Brews

SUN, FEBRUARY 26, 2:00 P.M.

***

The Dock on Wallenpaupack

Eric Rudy for Fireside Live Series

FRI, FEBRUARY 24, 6:00 P.M.

***

Cheap Shots Bar & Restaurant

QBall Duo

THURS, FEBRUARY 23, 7:00 P.M.

–

The Two Taboo

SAT, FEBRUARY 25, 8:00 P.M.

–

Jonny D

SUN, FEBRUARY 26, 8:00 P.M.

***

Sherman Theater

Dead Letter Office (R.E.M. Tribute) @ Sherman Showcase

FRI, FEBRUARY 24, 8:00 P.M.

–

The Maybabies @ Sherman Theater

SAT, FEBRUARY 25, 8:00 P.M.

***

Grotto Pizza – Harveys Lake

Gypsy Magic Duo

FRI, FEBRUARY 24, 7:00 P.M.

***

Grotto Pizza – Wilkes-Barre

20lb Head

FRI, FEBRUARY 24, 6:00 P.M.

***

Boulder View Tavern

Andrew Tirado

THURS, FEBRUARY 23, 6:00 P.M.

–

Erin McClelland

FRI, FEBRUARY 24, 6:00 P.M.

–

Tom Acker

SAT, FEBRUARY 25, 6:00 P.M.

***

The Mines Nightclub

DJ Venom X for Mardi Gras Masquerade

THURS, FEBRUARY 23, 9:00 P.M.

***

Montage Mountain

Brendan Brisk Band @ Midland Village

SUN, FEBRUARY 26, 3:00 P.M.

***

Snapper’s Bar & Grill

The Dishonest Fiddlers

SAT, FEBRUARY 25, 8:00 P.M.

***

Marketplace at Steamtown

Christian Michl Brown

SAT, FEBRUARY 25, 12:00 P.M.

***

Did we miss your live music show or event this week? Reach out to glang@timesleader.com to make sure The Weekender knows all about you, your band, and your schedule!