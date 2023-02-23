Sam’s Oscar Outlook: Best Cinematography

To paraphrase Oscar winner Alfonso Cuaron, masterpieces of film have been made without the use of actors, sound or color. There has never been a masterpiece of film made without cinematography. Cuaron was on to something with this. Though it may be obvious upon being said, the part of the filmmaking process that separates it from other art forms is cinematography. This is the category that honors those films that best capture this vital piece of the puzzle.

The master cinematographer Roger Deakins is nominated for “Empire of Light,” the sole nomination for that film. It’s not entirely unexpected, as basically everything with Deakins’ name on it has a strong case for an Oscar nomination. It isn’t just name value, though, as Deakins really is as good as they come. Every movie he works on, regardless of its overall quality, is bound to look sensational.

“Bardo,” the latest film from auteur Alejandro González Iñárritu, is another divisive film that is only nominated for its cinematography. Even after the film left Venice Film Festival audiences puzzled, everyone agreed that the film’s cinematography was worth celebrating. Oscar voters agreed, propelling veteran of the craft Darius Khondji to his first nomination in 26 years.

The biggest surprise in this lineup was most definitely the nomination for “Tár,” which was almost certainly included at the expense of projected winner “Top Gun: Maverick.” Tár is not very flashy at all, especially in the cinematography department, but it still manages to have a distinct look. I think the shots are at their best when only Cate Blanchett is in the frame. Her performance as a problematic composer is greatly aided by the camera, and vice versa.

“Elvis” rose into the nominee field late in the game. The extremely predictive precursor group, the American Society of Cinematographers, granted “Elvis” a nomination at their awards and the hype has only ramped up since. The Academy seems to have loved every craft in “Elvis,” so it makes sense that cinematography would come along for the ride. But to leave the truly innovative work of “Top Gun” on the sidelines while the basic biopic “Elvis” makes it into the lineup? Highly questionable.

“All Quiet on the Western Front” brought viewers some of the most iconic shots of the year. The hazy color palette added a lot of tone to the film, creating a justified sense of dreariness. I really appreciate the way cinematographer James Friend framed the faces of his actors, often putting us face-to-face with the shell shocked eyes of Felix Kammerer and the other performers. The symmetrical look of things is ironically unsettling.

The “Top Gun” snub was the most shocking moment of nomination morning, and a wide open race has emerged in its place. The Academy will have to dig a little deeper to find their champion this year. Voters may need to consider their most basic instincts and choose the nominee they believe creates the most purely cinematic experience.

