Clarks Summit native Clyde Rosencrance has more plans for 2022

Clyde Rosencrance, AKA Sleeplore, released his debut EP this month, but Rosencrance’s music career has spanned more than 15 years.

He woke up extra early to make it to jazz band practice at Abington Heights High School. He did a college radio campaign with alternative outfit The Magdalyns, which made it on the CMJ charts. His personal studio, Republic Audio Studio, works with both local and national artists. He even had a stint in an R&B and hip-hop cover group.

Songwriter and producer Clyde Rosencrance has run the gamut of experiences in his musical tenure.

The Clarks Summit native’s newest endeavor, Sleeplore, might be seen as a sort of culmination of that tenure.

The solo project — which Rosencrance described as seeking to be experimental yet accessible, simple yet dark — saw its first, eponymous EP release on Dec. 15.

“Technically, on paper, Sleeplore has really only been around for a year,” Rosencrance explained. “But a lot of these songs that I’ve released so far or that I’ve been working on have been songs that I’ve been working on for 10 years.”

While the songs are “simple” — a dark, alternative indie amalgam with melancholy melodies and lyrical subject matters — Rosencrance’s production background enabled him to create more depth of mood.

“I spent a lot of time on (the production) in terms of trying to shape the final product and place the listener in a sort of listening space,” he said.

The first single, “Let Go,” was one of those older, reworked songs. Rosencrance put it out in December 2020, amid the pandemic; at the time, he had no intention of touring or putting a full band together.

“My thought was … ‘How can I capture the best attention basically from home.’”

Rosencrance, who “dives in head first and tries to learn everything” when starting a new project, learned that to capture that attention he would need to establish a presence on the pertinent platforms, like Spotify, the world’s most subscribed-to audio streaming service.

“You can’t establish a presence on Spotify until you have something released already,” Rosencrance explained, so he thought to himself: “‘I’m gonna treat it like a throwaway. All it’s going to be is the price of admission. I’m gonna put this song out so I can do some promotion, and I can get the second song out.’”

The single did not end up being the throwaway he intended — in fact, it grabbed the attention of national alternative culture magazine Alternative Press, as well as other outlets like Highway 81 Revisited and Soft Sound Press.

“I put a video out for it, and it was, again, a really simple video … The next week, it ended up on the front page of Alternative Press’s website,” Rosencrance was surprised to find.

Alternative Press included Sleeplore on its list of “10 unsigned emo bands to keep an eye on in 2021,” writing “Powerful and poignant, we wouldn’t be surprised to see this track (“Let Go”) become an emo staple of the 2020s.” Sleeplore also made it on their list of “Top 100 Artists You Need to Know.”

Sleeplore put out five singles leading up to the release of the six-song EP, which includes the singles as well as the track “Easy.”

“I released more singles than I anticipated, but throughout that each one of them got their own response and different people picking up on them differently … from song to song, I view each one of them as their own thing. So while there is that common thread across the EP in terms of sonic commonality, I think each song is really its own unique product,” Rosencrance articulated.

Aside from one full band appearance at Stage West and some livestreamed sets, Sleeplore hasn’t had many performances, but Rosencrance has plans for the new year.

“In 2022 I think there are going to be some cool opportunities that I’ll probably take advantage of from a live standpoint,” he said.

“All of the material I’ve released so far, to me, is old. … I’m super excited to have it out there, and I’ve reworked a lot of it and done a bunch of stuff with it so it’s a little more exciting to me. But I am even more excited about some of the newer stuff I have that will be coming out in 2022.”

Sleeplore’s debut EP is available on most streaming services. Physical copies and other merchandise can be purchased at sleeploremusic.com.