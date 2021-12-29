🔊 Listen to this

The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Tribute band Zoso will rock the Sherman Theater on Saturday, Jan. 8.

Zoso embodies Page, Plant, Bonham and Jones in their spirit, tightly wound talent, and authenticity. Each band member has been carefully selected to portray both the appearance and playing styles of their Led Zeppelin counterparts.

In 18 successful years of touring, they have perfected their art. As one of the longest tenured Zeppelin tributes, Zoso’s 2,400 live shows around the world, including a slot at Bonnaroo, have established them as the most traveled and successful band of their kind. Zoso’s live shows are not about simply playing the right notes. They are about aura and feeling, harkening back to the unique atmosphere Led Zeppelin created.

Each band member’s mastery of authentic vintage instruments coupled with spot on vocals, guitar, bass, drums, and keyboards, their compelling stage persona and distinct Led Zeppelin sound with astounding visual imagery, recreates the music, magic, and mystery of a Zeppelin concert. The Los Angeles Times hailed the group as being “head and shoulders above all other Zeppelin tributes,” and the Chicago SunTimes declared Zoso is “the closest to the original of any tribute.”

If you missed Led Zeppelin live in the ’70s or are looking to relive the “Hammer of the Gods” phenomenon, you must experience what the St. Petersburg Times calls “the most exacting of the Zeppelin tribute bands in existence.”

Tickets available online through shermantheater.com or at the Sherman Theater Box Office, 570-420-2808.