STROUDSBURG — American heavy metal band FOZZY will take center stage at the Sherman Theater on April 15 as part of their Save the World Tour 2022.

Joining them on this tour are GFM, KrashKarma and The Nocturnal Affair.

Fozzy features frontman Chris Jericho, songwriter, guitarist and vocalist Rich Ward, Frank Fontsere on drums, Billy Grey on guitars, and new addition to the band PJ Farley on bass.

Formed in Atlanta, Ga., Fozzy has had five consecutive TOP 30 singles, and is steadily becoming one of the most successful bands on Modern Rock Radio, with their breakthrough massive smash song “Judas.”

The band released four progressively popular studio albums in the 2000’s. However, it was 2012’s Sin and Bones, which featured the hit single “Sandpaper” that found the band reaching a level of popularity that drew a mass audience to drink in their trademark heavy melodic groove.

Their next album, “Do You Wanna Start A War,” blew the door open, debuting at #54 on Billboard and giving the band their first top 30 single in “Lights Go Out” which was blared in sports arenas nationwide. But as much success as the band had enjoyed, nothing compared to the juggernaut of 2017’s album.

Released in May 2017, the title track Judas spent five weeks at number one on the highly influential “Big Uns Countdown” on Sirius/XM’s Octane channel, amassed over 47 MILLION views for its video on YouTube, cracked the TOP 5 on the US Rock Radio Charts and is still heard by millions of fans worldwide weekly on the TNT Network’s hugely popular “AEW Dynamite” program. The follow up single “Painless” hit number 9 on the charts (almost 10 MILLION views on YouTube) with “Burn Me Out” peaking at number 18 and “Nowhere ToRun” becoming Fozzy’s third Top Ten hit in 2020.

Now, with those songs in their arsenal and the new album Boombox ready to go, Fozzy looks forward to being back on the road for their Saving The World 2022 Tour. After sharing the stage in recent years with Metallica, Kiss, Iron Maiden, Avenged Sevenfold, Shinedown, Slash, Saxon, Nickelback, Steel Panther & Buckcherry, Fozzy is stoked to bring good times and great tunes to their fans.